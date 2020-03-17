Due to coronavirus, DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s offices closed until further notice

Share









Decatur, GA – The DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s offices are closed until further notice due to concerns about coronavirus.

The closures began at 8 a.m. Monday, March 16.

“Our staff will continue to work to process Motor Vehicle and Property Tax documents submitted via fax, mail, email, and our office drop boxes at the Memorial Drive and Dresden Drive locations,” the Tax Commissioner’s Office said. “Taxpayers may visit our website at www.DeKalbTax.org for information on how to submit the necessary documents for processing. Click the ‘Drop-Off Services’ tab at the top of the page for more information.”

Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson asked people to use kiosks and the Tax Commissioner’s website.

“We encourage taxpayers to utilize our convenient Kroger kiosks and website for tag renewals and property tax exemption applications,” Johnson said. “We are following protocols set by our Chief Executive Officer Michael Thurmond to eliminate face-to-face interactions, but will still provide as many services to our taxpayers as possible. We can be reached by phone at 404- 298-4000 with questions, but our website has all the information a taxpayer may need.”

For more information, visit www.DeKalbTax.org

