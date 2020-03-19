Emory Healthcare: COVID-19 patients can’t have visitors, other visitors restricted

Share









DeKalb County, GA – The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Emory Healthcare to adopt strict rules on visiting patients.

“No visitors will be allowed for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis at this time,” the statement from Emory Healthcare says.

Emory is taking extra precautions to minimize visitor traffic and potential exposure to the virus among patients and staff.

The following temporary restrictions, which apply to all Emory hospitals and clinics, are now in place:

– Patients arriving at the emergency departments will be limited to one accompanying adult (age 16 and older).

– Outpatients will be limited to one accompanying adult (age 16 and older) in clinics.

– Inpatients will be limited to one adult visitor (age 16 and older).

– Other high-risk areas of the hospital, including special care nurseries, labor and delivery and various oncology units, will have limited visitors.

“We understand the importance of patients, family members and loved ones being together during illness or hospitalization, but we must balance that with our responsibility to keep our patients, staff and community members safe,” Emory Healthcare CEO Jonathan S. Lewin said. “While we adhere to the most stringent protocols to ensure infection prevention, and as we see more positive COVID-19 cases in Georgia, we are temporarily limiting the number of visitors in our facilities.”

There is a possibility of exceptions in specific cases, such as end-of-life care or if a patient needs a guardian or decision-maker.

“Patients and families should discuss any special requirements with their care team,” the statement from Emory Healthcare says.

Emory is asking people to take the following preventative measures to stop the spread of COVID-19

– Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if you’re unable to wash your hands

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

– Cover your cough or sneeze into your elbow

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick

– Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are touched frequently (e.g., phones, doorknobs, keyboards)

– Stay home if you are sick.

– Help to flatten the curve by social distancing, including avoiding crowds.

