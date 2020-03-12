Event rescheduling multiplies as coronavirus spreads

Share









Greater Decatur, GA – The event cancelations and postponements are piling up as coronavirus continues to spread throughout Georgia and the United States.

The Atlanta Science Fiction and Fantasy Expo set for this weekend, March 14 and March 15, has been postponed. The annual event is held at North DeKalb Mall. Details about the new date for the event will be announced at a later time.

The Westchester Elementary Battle of the Bands fundraising event on March 27 has also been postponed. Numerous other PTA fundraisers at Decatur schools have been postponed.

Dad’s Garage announced the postponement of its “The Big Stupid Parking Lot Carnival” fundraiser event that was scheduled for March 28.

“Due to a variety of concerns related to ticket sales and safety, we have decided to postpone our fundraiser,” says Dad’s Garage Managing Director Lara Smith. “We have seen a major stall in ticket sales due to uncertainty over coronavirus, as well as this season’s unusually wet weather. The choice to postpone the event creates an opportunity to reclaim this fundraising revenue in the future, rather than face a significant loss.”

Decaturish has also canceled this month’s session of “Stuff Court,” a monthly improv show held at the Pinewood restaurant.

If you have any event cancelation or postponement notices, please let us know by leaving a comment on this story.

