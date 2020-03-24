Georgia Department of Public health now releasing data on COVID-19 hospitalizations

Share









DeKalb County, GA – The Georgia Department of Public Health has added something new to its twice-daily updates of COVID-19 cases.

The Health Department now tracks hospitalizations related to the virus. As of 7 p.m. on March 24, the state has 1097 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths. There are currently 361 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

There are now 107 confirmed COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County, making DeKalb No. 2 in the state for confirmed cases. The number of cases is likely much higher than is publicly known due to limited testing. People with mild symptoms aren’t being offered tests.

The death toll from COVID-19 increased by six people since the last update provided at noon today, March 24.

On March 23, Gov. Brian Kemp resisted calls for a statewide shutdown, opting instead to tell vulnerable people to isolate themselves and leaving the task of enforcing social distancing to local leaders. On Tuesday, Kemp told the Atlanta Journal Constitution, “You have to have the citizens go with you when you make those moves. I certainly don’t feel like we’re there. I think that would have devastated a lot of people, literally decades of what they have built up. A lot of people are acting responsibly.”

COVID-19 Testing by Lab Lab Number of Positive Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 907 4106 GPHL 190 1378

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County County Cases Fulton 191 Dekalb 107 Dougherty 101 Cobb 90 Bartow 76 Gwinnett 46 Cherokee 30 Carroll 26 Lee 24 Clayton 21 Clarke 17 Hall 16 Henry 13 Douglas 12 Fayette 12 Floyd 12 Lowndes 11 Coweta 10 Richmond 10 Forsyth 8 Gordon 8 Polk 8 Rockdale 8 Chatham 7 Columbia 6 Laurens 6 Newton 6 Paulding 6 Troup 6 Early 5 Glynn 5 Houston 5 Oconee 5 Spalding 5 Bibb 4 Mitchell 4 Muscogee 4 Pickens 4 Sumter 4 Tift 4 Worth 4 Baker 3 Crisp 3 Effingham 3 Lamar 3 Lumpkin 3 Monroe 3 Peach 3 Terrell 3 Baldwin 2 Barrow 2 Bryan 2 Butts 2 Coffee 2 Seminole 2 Stephens 2 Whitfield 2 Ben Hill 1 Burke 1 Camden 1 Catoosa 1 Charlton 1 Chattooga 1 Clinch 1 Colquitt 1 Dawson 1 Fannin 1 Greene 1 Harris 1 Heard 1 Irwin 1 Jasper 1 Liberty 1 Lincoln 1 Macon 1 Madison 1 Meriwether 1 Miller 1 Morgan 1 Pierce 1 Pulaski 1 Randolph 1 Tattnall 1 Telfair 1 Turner 1 Twiggs 1 Walton 1 Washington 1 Unknown 79

*Based on patient county of residence when known

Report generated on: 03/24/2020 18:38:59

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.

“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

