Georgia has more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 100 deaths; April peak predicted

Georgia has more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 100 deaths; April peak predictedThis illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS.
Atlanta, GA – The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has surpassed 3,000 and the number of deaths has also risen to more than 100.
In its 7 p.m. March 30 status report, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported there are now 3,032 confirmed cases, 773 hospitalizations and 102 deaths.
Fulton County has 503 cases and 16 deaths. DeKalb County has 294 cases and three deaths. DeKalb’s deaths include a 65-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, a 91-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man with underlying health conditions. The state does not know if the 91-year-old woman had any underlying health problems.
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases:
|No. Cases (%)
|Total
|3032 (100%)
|Hospitalized
|773(25.49%)
|Deaths
|102 (3.36%)
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|503
|16
|Dekalb
|294
|3
|Dougherty
|278
|18
|Cobb
|250
|11
|Gwinnett
|178
|2
|Bartow
|125
|1
|Carroll
|97
|1
|Cherokee
|69
|1
|Henry
|68
|2
|Clayton
|62
|2
|Clarke
|47
|5
|Lee
|44
|6
|Douglas
|43
|1
|Fayette
|42
|3
|Coweta
|37
|2
|Forsyth
|36
|1
|Hall
|34
|0
|Floyd
|31
|2
|Rockdale
|29
|2
|Houston
|26
|2
|Paulding
|26
|0
|Newton
|22
|0
|Lowndes
|21
|1
|Early
|20
|1
|Terrell
|20
|2
|Chatham
|19
|2
|Tift
|19
|0
|Glynn
|17
|0
|Richmond
|17
|0
|Sumter
|17
|2
|Bibb
|16
|0
|Mitchell
|16
|1
|Gordon
|15
|1
|Troup
|15
|1
|Columbia
|14
|0
|Muscogee
|14
|0
|Polk
|14
|0
|Spalding
|14
|0
|Laurens
|13
|0
|Oconee
|12
|0
|Worth
|12
|1
|Coffee
|10
|0
|Barrow
|9
|2
|Crisp
|8
|0
|Whitfield
|8
|1
|Bryan
|7
|0
|Colquitt
|7
|0
|Dawson
|7
|0
|Peach
|7
|1
|Seminole
|7
|0
|Thomas
|7
|0
|Butts
|6
|0
|Calhoun
|6
|0
|Decatur
|6
|0
|Meriwether
|6
|0
|Pickens
|6
|1
|Miller
|5
|0
|Upson
|5
|0
|Walton
|5
|0
|Ware
|5
|0
|Burke
|4
|0
|Camden
|4
|0
|Effingham
|4
|0
|Franklin
|4
|0
|Haralson
|4
|0
|Harris
|4
|0
|Liberty
|4
|0
|Lincoln
|4
|0
|Lumpkin
|4
|0
|Murray
|4
|0
|Baldwin
|3
|1
|Ben Hill
|3
|0
|Catoosa
|3
|0
|Chattooga
|3
|0
|Dooly
|3
|0
|Fannin
|3
|0
|Greene
|3
|0
|Irwin
|3
|0
|Lamar
|3
|0
|Madison
|3
|1
|Monroe
|3
|0
|Pulaski
|3
|0
|Randolph
|3
|0
|Stephens
|3
|0
|Turner
|3
|0
|Appling
|2
|0
|Dodge
|2
|0
|Hart
|2
|0
|Jackson
|2
|0
|Jasper
|2
|0
|Jones
|2
|0
|Mcduffie
|2
|0
|Pierce
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Tattnall
|2
|0
|Taylor
|2
|0
|Toombs
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Warren
|2
|0
|Washington
|2
|0
|Wilkes
|2
|0
|Bacon
|1
|0
|Baker
|1
|1
|Banks
|1
|0
|Berrien
|1
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Brooks
|1
|0
|Bulloch
|1
|0
|Candler
|1
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|Chattahoochee
|1
|0
|Clay
|1
|0
|Clinch
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|0
|Gilmer
|1
|0
|Heard
|1
|1
|Jeff Davis
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Macon
|1
|0
|Mcintosh
|1
|0
|Morgan
|1
|0
|Schley
|1
|0
|Talbot
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|White
|1
|0
|Unknown
|114
|0
|*Based on patient county of residence when known
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|2731
|11562
|Gphl
|301
|1895
COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia
|Age
|Gender
|County
|Underlying
|95
|Male
|BAKER
|Unk
|53
|Male
|BALDWIN
|Yes
|91
|Female
|BARROW
|Yes
|66
|Male
|BARROW
|Yes
|69
|Male
|BARTOW
|Yes
|Male
|CARROLL
|Unk
|83
|Male
|CHATHAM
|Yes
|84
|Female
|CHATHAM
|Yes
|67
|Female
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|60
|Male
|CLARKE
|Yes
|78
|Female
|CLARKE
|Unk
|89
|Female
|CLARKE
|No
|79
|Male
|CLARKE
|Yes
|78
|Female
|CLARKE
|Yes
|47
|Male
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|82
|Male
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|85
|Female
|COBB
|Yes
|77
|Male
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|Male
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|Female
|COBB
|Yes
|Male
|COBB
|Unk
|67
|Male
|COBB
|No
|68
|Male
|COBB
|Yes
|63
|Female
|COBB
|Yes
|82
|Male
|COBB
|Unk
|82
|Male
|COBB
|Yes
|56
|Male
|COBB
|No
|42
|Female
|COWETA
|Yes
|77
|Male
|COWETA
|Yes
|65
|Female
|DEKALB
|Yes
|91
|Female
|DEKALB
|Unk
|31
|Male
|DEKALB
|Yes
|87
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|85
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|65
|Male
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|77
|Male
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|53
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|61
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|45
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|Male
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|66
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|69
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|67
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|78
|Male
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|66
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|84
|Male
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|92
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|43
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|42
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|79
|Male
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|66
|Male
|DOUGLAS
|No
|48
|Female
|EARLY
|Yes
|77
|Female
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|83
|Male
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|79
|Male
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|75
|Male
|FLOYD
|Yes
|65
|Female
|FLOYD
|Yes
|87
|Male
|FORSYTH
|Unk
|90
|Female
|FULTON
|Unk
|85
|Male
|FULTON
|Unk
|62
|Male
|FULTON
|Yes
|33
|Male
|FULTON
|Unk
|70
|Female
|FULTON
|Yes
|68
|Female
|FULTON
|Yes
|58
|Male
|FULTON
|Yes
|63
|Male
|FULTON
|Yes
|66
|Female
|FULTON
|Unk
|68
|Male
|FULTON
|Yes
|62
|Male
|FULTON
|Yes
|78
|Male
|FULTON
|Unk
|81
|Male
|FULTON
|Yes
|86
|Female
|FULTON
|Yes
|82
|Male
|FULTON
|Unk
|70
|Female
|FULTON
|Yes
|78
|Male
|GORDON
|Yes
|85
|Female
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|69
|Female
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|76
|Female
|HEARD
|Unk
|80
|Male
|HENRY
|Yes
|73
|Male
|HENRY
|Unk
|85
|Male
|HOUSTON
|Unk
|64
|Male
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|49
|Male
|LEE
|Yes
|64
|Female
|LEE
|Yes
|58
|Male
|LEE
|Yes
|54
|Male
|LEE
|Yes
|68
|Female
|LEE
|Yes
|55
|Female
|LEE
|Yes
|66
|Male
|LOWNDES
|Yes
|71
|Male
|MADISON
|Yes
|89
|Female
|MITCHELL
|Yes
|29
|Female
|PEACH
|Unk
|76
|Female
|PICKENS
|Yes
|44
|Female
|ROCKDALE
|Yes
|57
|Female
|ROCKDALE
|Yes
|73
|Male
|SUMTER
|Yes
|73
|Male
|SUMTER
|Yes
|75
|Male
|TERRELL
|Yes
|73
|Female
|TERRELL
|Unk
|61
|Female
|TROUP
|Yes
|93
|Male
|WHITFIELD
|Yes
|48
|Male
|WORTH
|Unk
The CDC reports COVID-19 has caused 2,405 deaths in the United States.
The number of COVID-19 cases is likely higher due to limited testing. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts there will be 82,141 COVID-19 related deaths in the United States and 2,777 deaths in Georgia. The state is predicted to hit peak hospital resource use on April 22. If the model proves correct, the COVID-19 deaths will begin to taper off by May. The IHME model was the one used by Emory University epidemiologist Carlos del Rio in a briefing with the media on Monday.
Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.
Estimates have varied wildly. In a presentation to the Georgia Municipal Association, del Rio also cited figures from CovidActNow.org.
That study estimated there would be 211,000 deaths in Georgia if no action were taken and 6,000 deaths if the entire state sheltered in place for three months.
To date, Gov. Brian Kemp resisted calls for a statewide shutdown, opting instead to tell vulnerable people to isolate themselves and leaving the task of enforcing social distancing to local leaders.
During the press briefing on Monday, Decaturish asked del Rio about the numbers offered by the different models. He said models will differ depending on the information put into them, including information about how much social distancing is being used to curb the spread of the virus.
“That modeling is just a tool that allows us to make decisions not totally in the blind,” he said. “Models are not perfect. Each model has its difficulties. Models respond to the input you put, but models are better than no models when you’re trying to predict what’s going to happen. Different models are giving different things.”
On Monday, he predicted Georgia could be out of the woods on COVID-19 by May.
“Let’s erase April from our calendars,” he said. “If we’re able to hunker down in April and increase testing significantly, really increase testing, continue clinical trials, I think by early May we will be fine, but we have to do those things. The testing is absolutely necessary.”
Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:
– Fever
– Cough
– Shortness of breath
The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:
– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
– New confusion or inability to arouse
– Bluish lips or face
Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:
– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
– Stay home when you are sick.
– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.
“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”
For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.