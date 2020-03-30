Georgia has more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 100 deaths; April peak predicted

Share









Atlanta, GA – The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has surpassed 3,000 and the number of deaths has also risen to more than 100.

In its 7 p.m. March 30 status report, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported there are now 3,032 confirmed cases, 773 hospitalizations and 102 deaths.

Fulton County has 503 cases and 16 deaths. DeKalb County has 294 cases and three deaths. DeKalb’s deaths include a 65-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, a 91-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man with underlying health conditions. The state does not know if the 91-year-old woman had any underlying health problems.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%) Total 3032 (100%) Hospitalized 773(25.49%) Deaths 102 (3.36%) COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 503 16 Dekalb 294 3 Dougherty 278 18 Cobb 250 11 Gwinnett 178 2 Bartow 125 1 Carroll 97 1 Cherokee 69 1 Henry 68 2 Clayton 62 2 Clarke 47 5 Lee 44 6 Douglas 43 1 Fayette 42 3 Coweta 37 2 Forsyth 36 1 Hall 34 0 Floyd 31 2 Rockdale 29 2 Houston 26 2 Paulding 26 0 Newton 22 0 Lowndes 21 1 Early 20 1 Terrell 20 2 Chatham 19 2 Tift 19 0 Glynn 17 0 Richmond 17 0 Sumter 17 2 Bibb 16 0 Mitchell 16 1 Gordon 15 1 Troup 15 1 Columbia 14 0 Muscogee 14 0 Polk 14 0 Spalding 14 0 Laurens 13 0 Oconee 12 0 Worth 12 1 Coffee 10 0 Barrow 9 2 Crisp 8 0 Whitfield 8 1 Bryan 7 0 Colquitt 7 0 Dawson 7 0 Peach 7 1 Seminole 7 0 Thomas 7 0 Butts 6 0 Calhoun 6 0 Decatur 6 0 Meriwether 6 0 Pickens 6 1 Miller 5 0 Upson 5 0 Walton 5 0 Ware 5 0 Burke 4 0 Camden 4 0 Effingham 4 0 Franklin 4 0 Haralson 4 0 Harris 4 0 Liberty 4 0 Lincoln 4 0 Lumpkin 4 0 Murray 4 0 Baldwin 3 1 Ben Hill 3 0 Catoosa 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Dooly 3 0 Fannin 3 0 Greene 3 0 Irwin 3 0 Lamar 3 0 Madison 3 1 Monroe 3 0 Pulaski 3 0 Randolph 3 0 Stephens 3 0 Turner 3 0 Appling 2 0 Dodge 2 0 Hart 2 0 Jackson 2 0 Jasper 2 0 Jones 2 0 Mcduffie 2 0 Pierce 2 0 Pike 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Toombs 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Warren 2 0 Washington 2 0 Wilkes 2 0 Bacon 1 0 Baker 1 1 Banks 1 0 Berrien 1 0 Bleckley 1 0 Brooks 1 0 Bulloch 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Chattahoochee 1 0 Clay 1 0 Clinch 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Heard 1 1 Jeff Davis 1 0 Jefferson 1 0 Jenkins 1 0 Johnson 1 0 Long 1 0 Macon 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Morgan 1 0 Schley 1 0 Talbot 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 White 1 0 Unknown 114 0 *Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 2731 11562 Gphl 301 1895

COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia

Age Gender County Underlying 95 Male BAKER Unk 53 Male BALDWIN Yes 91 Female BARROW Yes 66 Male BARROW Yes 69 Male BARTOW Yes Male CARROLL Unk 83 Male CHATHAM Yes 84 Female CHATHAM Yes 67 Female CHEROKEE Yes 60 Male CLARKE Yes 78 Female CLARKE Unk 89 Female CLARKE No 79 Male CLARKE Yes 78 Female CLARKE Yes 47 Male CLAYTON Yes 82 Male CLAYTON Yes 85 Female COBB Yes 77 Male COBB Yes 67 Male COBB Yes 67 Female COBB Yes Male COBB Unk 67 Male COBB No 68 Male COBB Yes 63 Female COBB Yes 82 Male COBB Unk 82 Male COBB Yes 56 Male COBB No 42 Female COWETA Yes 77 Male COWETA Yes 65 Female DEKALB Yes 91 Female DEKALB Unk 31 Male DEKALB Yes 87 Female DOUGHERTY Unk 85 Female DOUGHERTY Unk 65 Male DOUGHERTY Yes 77 Male DOUGHERTY Unk 53 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 61 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 45 Female DOUGHERTY Yes Male DOUGHERTY Unk 66 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 69 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 67 Female DOUGHERTY Unk 78 Male DOUGHERTY Unk 66 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 84 Male DOUGHERTY Unk 92 Female DOUGHERTY Unk 43 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 42 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 79 Male DOUGHERTY Yes 66 Male DOUGLAS No 48 Female EARLY Yes 77 Female FAYETTE Yes 83 Male FAYETTE Yes 79 Male FAYETTE Yes 75 Male FLOYD Yes 65 Female FLOYD Yes 87 Male FORSYTH Unk 90 Female FULTON Unk 85 Male FULTON Unk 62 Male FULTON Yes 33 Male FULTON Unk 70 Female FULTON Yes 68 Female FULTON Yes 58 Male FULTON Yes 63 Male FULTON Yes 66 Female FULTON Unk 68 Male FULTON Yes 62 Male FULTON Yes 78 Male FULTON Unk 81 Male FULTON Yes 86 Female FULTON Yes 82 Male FULTON Unk 70 Female FULTON Yes 78 Male GORDON Yes 85 Female GWINNETT Yes 69 Female GWINNETT Yes 76 Female HEARD Unk 80 Male HENRY Yes 73 Male HENRY Unk 85 Male HOUSTON Unk 64 Male HOUSTON Yes 49 Male LEE Yes 64 Female LEE Yes 58 Male LEE Yes 54 Male LEE Yes 68 Female LEE Yes 55 Female LEE Yes 66 Male LOWNDES Yes 71 Male MADISON Yes 89 Female MITCHELL Yes 29 Female PEACH Unk 76 Female PICKENS Yes 44 Female ROCKDALE Yes 57 Female ROCKDALE Yes 73 Male SUMTER Yes 73 Male SUMTER Yes 75 Male TERRELL Yes 73 Female TERRELL Unk 61 Female TROUP Yes 93 Male WHITFIELD Yes 48 Male WORTH Unk

The CDC reports COVID-19 has caused 2,405 deaths in the United States.

The number of COVID-19 cases is likely higher due to limited testing. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts there will be 82,141 COVID-19 related deaths in the United States and 2,777 deaths in Georgia. The state is predicted to hit peak hospital resource use on April 22. If the model proves correct, the COVID-19 deaths will begin to taper off by May. The IHME model was the one used by Emory University epidemiologist Carlos del Rio in a briefing with the media on Monday.

Estimates have varied wildly. In a presentation to the Georgia Municipal Association, del Rio also cited figures from CovidActNow.org.

That study estimated there would be 211,000 deaths in Georgia if no action were taken and 6,000 deaths if the entire state sheltered in place for three months.

To date, Gov. Brian Kemp resisted calls for a statewide shutdown, opting instead to tell vulnerable people to isolate themselves and leaving the task of enforcing social distancing to local leaders.

During the press briefing on Monday, Decaturish asked del Rio about the numbers offered by the different models. He said models will differ depending on the information put into them, including information about how much social distancing is being used to curb the spread of the virus.

“That modeling is just a tool that allows us to make decisions not totally in the blind,” he said. “Models are not perfect. Each model has its difficulties. Models respond to the input you put, but models are better than no models when you’re trying to predict what’s going to happen. Different models are giving different things.”

On Monday, he predicted Georgia could be out of the woods on COVID-19 by May.

“Let’s erase April from our calendars,” he said. “If we’re able to hunker down in April and increase testing significantly, really increase testing, continue clinical trials, I think by early May we will be fine, but we have to do those things. The testing is absolutely necessary.”