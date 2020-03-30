LOADING

Type to search

Georgia has more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 100 deaths; April peak predicted

Avondale Estates Business COVID-19 Crime and public safety Decatur Food Kirkwood Metro ATL Tucker

Georgia has more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 100 deaths; April peak predicted

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 30, 2020
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS.
Share

 

Atlanta, GA – The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has surpassed 3,000 and the number of deaths has also risen to more than 100.

In its 7 p.m. March 30 status report, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported there are now 3,032 confirmed cases, 773 hospitalizations and 102 deaths.

Fulton County has 503 cases and 16 deaths. DeKalb County has 294 cases and three deaths. DeKalb’s deaths include a 65-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, a 91-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man with underlying health conditions. The state does not know if the 91-year-old woman had any underlying health problems.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%)
Total 3032 (100%)
Hospitalized 773(25.49%)
Deaths 102 (3.36%)
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 503 16
Dekalb 294 3
Dougherty 278 18
Cobb 250 11
Gwinnett 178 2
Bartow 125 1
Carroll 97 1
Cherokee 69 1
Henry 68 2
Clayton 62 2
Clarke 47 5
Lee 44 6
Douglas 43 1
Fayette 42 3
Coweta 37 2
Forsyth 36 1
Hall 34 0
Floyd 31 2
Rockdale 29 2
Houston 26 2
Paulding 26 0
Newton 22 0
Lowndes 21 1
Early 20 1
Terrell 20 2
Chatham 19 2
Tift 19 0
Glynn 17 0
Richmond 17 0
Sumter 17 2
Bibb 16 0
Mitchell 16 1
Gordon 15 1
Troup 15 1
Columbia 14 0
Muscogee 14 0
Polk 14 0
Spalding 14 0
Laurens 13 0
Oconee 12 0
Worth 12 1
Coffee 10 0
Barrow 9 2
Crisp 8 0
Whitfield 8 1
Bryan 7 0
Colquitt 7 0
Dawson 7 0
Peach 7 1
Seminole 7 0
Thomas 7 0
Butts 6 0
Calhoun 6 0
Decatur 6 0
Meriwether 6 0
Pickens 6 1
Miller 5 0
Upson 5 0
Walton 5 0
Ware 5 0
Burke 4 0
Camden 4 0
Effingham 4 0
Franklin 4 0
Haralson 4 0
Harris 4 0
Liberty 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Lumpkin 4 0
Murray 4 0
Baldwin 3 1
Ben Hill 3 0
Catoosa 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Dooly 3 0
Fannin 3 0
Greene 3 0
Irwin 3 0
Lamar 3 0
Madison 3 1
Monroe 3 0
Pulaski 3 0
Randolph 3 0
Stephens 3 0
Turner 3 0
Appling 2 0
Dodge 2 0
Hart 2 0
Jackson 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jones 2 0
Mcduffie 2 0
Pierce 2 0
Pike 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Toombs 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Warren 2 0
Washington 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Bacon 1 0
Baker 1 1
Banks 1 0
Berrien 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Brooks 1 0
Bulloch 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Chattahoochee 1 0
Clay 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Heard 1 1
Jeff Davis 1 0
Jefferson 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Long 1 0
Macon 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Morgan 1 0
Schley 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
White 1 0
Unknown 114 0
*Based on patient county of residence when known
COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 2731 11562
Gphl 301 1895

COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia

Age Gender County Underlying
95 Male BAKER Unk
53 Male BALDWIN Yes
91 Female BARROW Yes
66 Male BARROW Yes
69 Male BARTOW Yes
Male CARROLL Unk
83 Male CHATHAM Yes
84 Female CHATHAM Yes
67 Female CHEROKEE Yes
60 Male CLARKE Yes
78 Female CLARKE Unk
89 Female CLARKE No
79 Male CLARKE Yes
78 Female CLARKE Yes
47 Male CLAYTON Yes
82 Male CLAYTON Yes
85 Female COBB Yes
77 Male COBB Yes
67 Male COBB Yes
67 Female COBB Yes
Male COBB Unk
67 Male COBB No
68 Male COBB Yes
63 Female COBB Yes
82 Male COBB Unk
82 Male COBB Yes
56 Male COBB No
42 Female COWETA Yes
77 Male COWETA Yes
65 Female DEKALB Yes
91 Female DEKALB Unk
31 Male DEKALB Yes
87 Female DOUGHERTY Unk
85 Female DOUGHERTY Unk
65 Male DOUGHERTY Yes
77 Male DOUGHERTY Unk
53 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
61 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
45 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
Male DOUGHERTY Unk
66 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
69 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
67 Female DOUGHERTY Unk
78 Male DOUGHERTY Unk
66 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
84 Male DOUGHERTY Unk
92 Female DOUGHERTY Unk
43 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
42 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
79 Male DOUGHERTY Yes
66 Male DOUGLAS No
48 Female EARLY Yes
77 Female FAYETTE Yes
83 Male FAYETTE Yes
79 Male FAYETTE Yes
75 Male FLOYD Yes
65 Female FLOYD Yes
87 Male FORSYTH Unk
90 Female FULTON Unk
85 Male FULTON Unk
62 Male FULTON Yes
33 Male FULTON Unk
70 Female FULTON Yes
68 Female FULTON Yes
58 Male FULTON Yes
63 Male FULTON Yes
66 Female FULTON Unk
68 Male FULTON Yes
62 Male FULTON Yes
78 Male FULTON Unk
81 Male FULTON Yes
86 Female FULTON Yes
82 Male FULTON Unk
70 Female FULTON Yes
78 Male GORDON Yes
85 Female GWINNETT Yes
69 Female GWINNETT Yes
76 Female HEARD Unk
80 Male HENRY Yes
73 Male HENRY Unk
85 Male HOUSTON Unk
64 Male HOUSTON Yes
49 Male LEE Yes
64 Female LEE Yes
58 Male LEE Yes
54 Male LEE Yes
68 Female LEE Yes
55 Female LEE Yes
66 Male LOWNDES Yes
71 Male MADISON Yes
89 Female MITCHELL Yes
29 Female PEACH Unk
76 Female PICKENS Yes
44 Female ROCKDALE Yes
57 Female ROCKDALE Yes
73 Male SUMTER Yes
73 Male SUMTER Yes
75 Male TERRELL Yes
73 Female TERRELL Unk
61 Female TROUP Yes
93 Male WHITFIELD Yes
48 Male WORTH Unk

The CDC reports COVID-19 has caused 2,405 deaths in the United States.

The number of COVID-19 cases is likely higher due to limited testing. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts there will be 82,141 COVID-19 related deaths in the United States and 2,777 deaths in Georgia. The state is predicted to hit peak hospital resource use on April 22. If the model proves correct, the COVID-19 deaths will begin to taper off by May. The IHME model was the one used by Emory University epidemiologist Carlos del Rio in a briefing with the media on Monday.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Estimates have varied wildly. In a presentation to the Georgia Municipal Association, del Rio also cited figures from CovidActNow.org.

That study estimated there would be 211,000 deaths in Georgia if no action were taken and 6,000 deaths if the entire state sheltered in place for three months.

To date, Gov. Brian Kemp resisted calls for a statewide shutdown, opting instead to tell vulnerable people to isolate themselves and leaving the task of enforcing social distancing to local leaders.

During the press briefing on Monday, Decaturish asked del Rio about the numbers offered by the different models. He said models will differ depending on the information put into them, including information about how much social distancing is being used to curb the spread of the virus.

“That modeling is just a tool that allows us to make decisions not totally in the blind,” he said. “Models are not perfect. Each model has its difficulties. Models respond to the input you put, but models are better than no models when you’re trying to predict what’s going to happen. Different models are giving different things.”

On Monday, he predicted Georgia could be out of the woods on COVID-19 by May.

“Let’s erase April from our calendars,” he said. “If we’re able to hunker down in April and increase testing significantly, really increase testing, continue clinical trials, I think by early May we will be fine, but we have to do those things. The testing is absolutely necessary.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.

“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus