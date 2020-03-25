LOADING

Type to search

Georgia now has 1,247 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths

Avondale Estates Business COVID-19 Crime and public safety Decatur Food Kirkwood Metro ATL Tucker

Georgia now has 1,247 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 25, 2020
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name. Public domain image obtained via https://www.niaid.nih.gov/news-events/novel-coronavirus-sarscov2-images
Share

 

Atlanta, GA – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia has jumped again.

As of noon, March 25, there are 1,247 confirmed cases and 40 COVID-19 related deaths. As of 7 p.m. on March 24, the state had 1097 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths. There are currently 394 COVID-19 related hospitalizations. Last night there were 361.

Tracking hospitalizations is a new feature in the twice-daily reports provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

DeKalb County has 116 cases, making it No. 2 in the state for confirmed cases. The number of cases is likely much higher than is publicly known due to limited testing. People with mild symptoms aren’t being offered tests.

On March 23, Gov. Brian Kemp resisted calls for a statewide shutdown, opting instead to tell vulnerable people to isolate themselves and leaving the task of enforcing social distancing to local leaders. Decatur’s mayor on Tuesday, March 24, issued a stay-at-home order and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued a stay-at-home order this week, too. But other cities are handling things differently. Tucker, for instance, implemented a curfew but has allowed restaurants to remain open for now.

There are also conflicting messages from associations representing local governments. While the Georgia Municipal Association is urging all leaders in Georgia’s 538 cities to declare public health emergencies in response to COVID-19, the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia has emphasized a “home rule” approach to the pandemic.

Confirmed cases and deaths in Georgia.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases No. Cases (%)
Total 1247 (100%)
Hospitalized 394(31.6%)
Deaths 40 (3.21%)

 

COVID-19 Testing by Lab
Lab Number of Positive Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 1041 4697
GPHL 206 1482

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County

     County   Cases
Fulton 198
Dekalb 116
Dougherty 109
Cobb 101
Bartow 78
Gwinnett 48
Cherokee 31
Carroll 27
Lee 25
Clayton 22
Clarke 19
Hall 19
Douglas 17
Floyd 14
Fayette 12
Henry 12
Lowndes 11
Coweta 10
Richmond 10
Forsyth 9
Rockdale 9
Gordon 8
Polk 8
Chatham 7
Newton 7
Bibb 6
Columbia 6
Laurens 6
Paulding 6
Spalding 6
Troup 6
Early 5
Glynn 5
Houston 5
Oconee 5
Sumter 5
Tift 5
Mitchell 4
Peach 4
Pickens 4
Whitfield 4
Baker 3
Crisp 3
Effingham 3
Lamar 3
Lumpkin 3
Monroe 3
Muscogee 3
Terrell 3
Worth 3
Baldwin 2
Barrow 2
Bryan 2
Butts 2
Coffee 2
Greene 2
Irwin 2
Jasper 2
Miller 2
Seminole 2
Twiggs 2
Washington 2
Appling 1
Ben Hill 1
Burke 1
Camden 1
Catoosa 1
Charlton 1
Chattooga 1
Clinch 1
Colquitt 1
Dawson 1
Decatur 1
Dodge 1
Fannin 1
Harris 1
Heard 1
Jackson 1
Jones 1
Liberty 1
Lincoln 1
Macon 1
Madison 1
Meriwether 1
Morgan 1
Pierce 1
Pulaski 1
Randolph 1
Stephens 1
Tattnall 1
Taylor 1
Thomas 1
Turner 1
Walton 1
White 1
Wilkes 1
Unknown 153
*Based on patient county of residence when known

Report generated on: 03/25/2020 11:41:14

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.

“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus