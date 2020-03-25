Georgia now has 1,247 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths

Share









Atlanta, GA – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia has jumped again.

As of noon, March 25, there are 1,247 confirmed cases and 40 COVID-19 related deaths. As of 7 p.m. on March 24, the state had 1097 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths. There are currently 394 COVID-19 related hospitalizations. Last night there were 361.

Tracking hospitalizations is a new feature in the twice-daily reports provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

DeKalb County has 116 cases, making it No. 2 in the state for confirmed cases. The number of cases is likely much higher than is publicly known due to limited testing. People with mild symptoms aren’t being offered tests.

On March 23, Gov. Brian Kemp resisted calls for a statewide shutdown, opting instead to tell vulnerable people to isolate themselves and leaving the task of enforcing social distancing to local leaders. Decatur’s mayor on Tuesday, March 24, issued a stay-at-home order and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued a stay-at-home order this week, too. But other cities are handling things differently. Tucker, for instance, implemented a curfew but has allowed restaurants to remain open for now.

There are also conflicting messages from associations representing local governments. While the Georgia Municipal Association is urging all leaders in Georgia’s 538 cities to declare public health emergencies in response to COVID-19, the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia has emphasized a “home rule” approach to the pandemic.

Confirmed cases and deaths in Georgia. COVID-19 Confirmed Cases No. Cases (%) Total 1247 (100%) Hospitalized 394(31.6%) Deaths 40 (3.21%)

COVID-19 Testing by Lab Lab Number of Positive Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 1041 4697 GPHL 206 1482

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County

County Cases Fulton 198 Dekalb 116 Dougherty 109 Cobb 101 Bartow 78 Gwinnett 48 Cherokee 31 Carroll 27 Lee 25 Clayton 22 Clarke 19 Hall 19 Douglas 17 Floyd 14 Fayette 12 Henry 12 Lowndes 11 Coweta 10 Richmond 10 Forsyth 9 Rockdale 9 Gordon 8 Polk 8 Chatham 7 Newton 7 Bibb 6 Columbia 6 Laurens 6 Paulding 6 Spalding 6 Troup 6 Early 5 Glynn 5 Houston 5 Oconee 5 Sumter 5 Tift 5 Mitchell 4 Peach 4 Pickens 4 Whitfield 4 Baker 3 Crisp 3 Effingham 3 Lamar 3 Lumpkin 3 Monroe 3 Muscogee 3 Terrell 3 Worth 3 Baldwin 2 Barrow 2 Bryan 2 Butts 2 Coffee 2 Greene 2 Irwin 2 Jasper 2 Miller 2 Seminole 2 Twiggs 2 Washington 2 Appling 1 Ben Hill 1 Burke 1 Camden 1 Catoosa 1 Charlton 1 Chattooga 1 Clinch 1 Colquitt 1 Dawson 1 Decatur 1 Dodge 1 Fannin 1 Harris 1 Heard 1 Jackson 1 Jones 1 Liberty 1 Lincoln 1 Macon 1 Madison 1 Meriwether 1 Morgan 1 Pierce 1 Pulaski 1 Randolph 1 Stephens 1 Tattnall 1 Taylor 1 Thomas 1 Turner 1 Walton 1 White 1 Wilkes 1 Unknown 153 *Based on patient county of residence when known

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.

“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

