Georgia now has 2,809 COVID-19 cases, 87 deaths
Atlanta, GA – The Georgia Department of Public Health says as of noon, March 30, there are 2,809 COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 87 deaths attributed to the virus and there are 707 hospitalizations.
DeKalb County has 281 cases and three deaths. Fulton County has 463 cases and 14 deaths.
On March 29 at 7 p.m. there were 2,683 confirmed cases, 83 deaths and 678 hospitalizations.
On Friday, March 27, the state reached more than 2,000 confirmed cases.
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases:
|No. Cases (%)
|Total
|2809 (100%)
|Hospitalized
|707(25.17%)
|Deaths
|87 (3.1%)
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|463
|14
|Dekalb
|281
|3
|Dougherty
|267
|17
|Cobb
|245
|9
|Gwinnett
|158
|1
|Bartow
|121
|1
|Carroll
|81
|0
|Cherokee
|61
|1
|Clayton
|61
|1
|Henry
|58
|2
|Lee
|44
|6
|Clarke
|41
|5
|Douglas
|39
|1
|Hall
|34
|0
|Forsyth
|33
|1
|Fayette
|32
|3
|Coweta
|28
|2
|Floyd
|28
|2
|Paulding
|24
|0
|Lowndes
|20
|1
|Tift
|19
|0
|Newton
|18
|0
|Rockdale
|18
|1
|Chatham
|16
|0
|Early
|16
|1
|Houston
|16
|1
|Sumter
|16
|1
|Bibb
|15
|0
|Gordon
|15
|1
|Mitchell
|15
|0
|Richmond
|13
|0
|Columbia
|12
|0
|Laurens
|12
|0
|Muscogee
|12
|0
|Polk
|12
|0
|Spalding
|12
|0
|Terrell
|12
|2
|Oconee
|11
|0
|Troup
|11
|1
|Worth
|11
|1
|Coffee
|10
|0
|Glynn
|10
|0
|Barrow
|7
|2
|Bryan
|7
|0
|Peach
|7
|1
|Thomas
|7
|0
|Whitfield
|7
|1
|Colquitt
|6
|0
|Crisp
|6
|0
|Meriwether
|6
|0
|Pickens
|6
|1
|Butts
|5
|0
|Calhoun
|5
|0
|Dawson
|5
|0
|Decatur
|5
|0
|Seminole
|5
|0
|Upson
|5
|0
|Ware
|5
|0
|Burke
|4
|0
|Effingham
|4
|0
|Harris
|4
|0
|Lamar
|4
|0
|Liberty
|4
|0
|Lumpkin
|4
|0
|Miller
|4
|0
|Walton
|4
|0
|Baldwin
|3
|1
|Camden
|3
|0
|Catoosa
|3
|0
|Fannin
|3
|0
|Franklin
|3
|0
|Greene
|3
|0
|Haralson
|3
|0
|Irwin
|3
|0
|Lincoln
|3
|0
|Madison
|3
|0
|Monroe
|3
|0
|Murray
|3
|0
|Pulaski
|3
|0
|Randolph
|3
|0
|Stephens
|3
|0
|Turner
|3
|0
|Ben Hill
|2
|0
|Hart
|2
|0
|Jackson
|2
|0
|Jasper
|2
|0
|Jones
|2
|0
|Pierce
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Tattnall
|2
|0
|Toombs
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Washington
|2
|0
|Bacon
|1
|0
|Baker
|1
|1
|Banks
|1
|0
|Berrien
|1
|0
|Brooks
|1
|0
|Bulloch
|1
|0
|Candler
|1
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|Chattahoochee
|1
|0
|Chattooga
|1
|0
|Clinch
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Dodge
|1
|0
|Dooly
|1
|0
|Gilmer
|1
|0
|Heard
|1
|1
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Macon
|1
|0
|Mcduffie
|1
|0
|Mcintosh
|1
|0
|Morgan
|1
|0
|Schley
|1
|0
|Taylor
|1
|0
|Warren
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|White
|1
|0
|Wilkes
|1
|0
|Unknown
|164
|0
|*Based on patient county of residence when known
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|2507
|10671
|Gphl
|302
|1895
The state also is providing more details about the deaths reported in Georgia:
COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia
|Age
|Gender
|County
|Underlying
|95
|Male
|BAKER
|Unk
|53
|Male
|BALDWIN
|Yes
|66
|Male
|BARROW
|Yes
|91
|Female
|BARROW
|Yes
|69
|Male
|BARTOW
|Yes
|67
|Female
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|78
|Female
|CLARKE
|Unk
|78
|CLARKE
|Yes
|79
|Male
|CLARKE
|Yes
|60
|Male
|CLARKE
|Yes
|89
|Female
|CLARKE
|No
|47
|Male
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|56
|Male
|COBB
|No
|85
|Female
|COBB
|Yes
|77
|Male
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|Male
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|Female
|COBB
|Yes
|Male
|COBB
|Unk
|68
|Male
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|Male
|COBB
|No
|82
|Male
|COBB
|Yes
|77
|Male
|COWETA
|Yes
|42
|Female
|COWETA
|Yes
|65
|Female
|DEKALB
|Yes
|91
|Female
|DEKALB
|Unk
|31
|Male
|DEKALB
|Yes
|61
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|65
|Male
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|45
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|43
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|79
|Male
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|69
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|42
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|66
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|67
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|78
|Male
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|87
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|77
|Male
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|84
|Male
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|66
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|Male
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|92
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|66
|Male
|DOUGLAS
|No
|48
|Female
|EARLY
|Yes
|83
|Male
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|77
|Female
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|79
|Male
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|65
|Female
|FLOYD
|Yes
|75
|Male
|FLOYD
|Yes
|87
|Male
|FORSYTH
|Unk
|62
|Male
|FULTON
|Yes
|68
|Male
|FULTON
|Yes
|82
|Male
|FULTON
|Unk
|85
|Male
|FULTON
|Unk
|78
|Male
|FULTON
|Unk
|81
|Male
|FULTON
|Yes
|63
|Male
|FULTON
|Yes
|90
|Female
|FULTON
|Unk
|70
|Female
|FULTON
|Yes
|33
|Male
|FULTON
|Unk
|66
|Female
|FULTON
|Unk
|70
|Female
|FULTON
|Yes
|68
|Female
|FULTON
|Yes
|58
|Male
|FULTON
|Yes
|78
|Male
|GORDON
|Yes
|85
|Female
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|76
|Female
|HEARD
|Unk
|80
|Male
|HENRY
|Yes
|73
|Male
|HENRY
|Unk
|64
|Male
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|64
|Female
|LEE
|Yes
|68
|Female
|LEE
|Yes
|58
|Male
|LEE
|Yes
|49
|Male
|LEE
|Yes
|54
|Male
|LEE
|Yes
|55
|Female
|LEE
|Yes
|66
|Male
|LOWNDES
|Yes
|29
|Female
|PEACH
|Unk
|76
|Female
|PICKENS
|Yes
|57
|Female
|ROCKDALE
|Yes
|73
|Male
|SUMTER
|Yes
|73
|Female
|TERRELL
|Unk
|75
|Male
|TERRELL
|Yes
|61
|Female
|TROUP
|Yes
|93
|Male
|WHITFIELD
|Yes
|48
|Male
|WORTH
|Unk
Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:
– Fever
– Cough
– Shortness of breath
The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:
– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
– New confusion or inability to arouse
– Bluish lips or face
Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:
– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
– Stay home when you are sick.
– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.
“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”
For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.
In other COVID-19 news:
– The latest update from Emory Healthcare to its employees says there are 167 positive in-house COVID-19 admissions at Emory Healthcare facilities and 149 persons under investigation.
The email says COVID-19 symptoms include, “100° fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, congestion that differs from your typical seasonal allergies, body aches, fatigue, loss of smell [and] diarrhea.”
Emory also has created a coronavirus risk tool for people who are concerned they have the virus.
“Emory doctors helped create an online tool that allows people everywhere to assess how likely it is that they have contracted the novel coronavirus,” the email says. “C19check.com makes it easy for the general public to self-triage and is designed, in part, to prevent a surge of patients at hospitals and healthcare facilities. Read more about the risk tool, and watch an interview with the team who developed the tool.”
– Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has launched a dedicated COVID-19 hotline.
“Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta launched a dedicated COVID-19 hotline to answer questions from Georgia’s families – call 404-785-7955 seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to speak with one of our experts,” a spokesperson for CHOA says.
– President Trump has declared a major disaster for all 159 Georgia Counties due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Georgia is grateful for this designation, as it will enable the state to continue partnering with federal agencies in a coordinated fight against this pandemic,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a press release. “The presidential declaration is a critical step in providing additional assistance to our state and local governments as they continue to respond to COVID-19.”
Kemp previously declared a public health emergency on March 14.
Kemp previously declared a public health emergency on March 14.
“The declaration for federal assistance currently covers Emergency Protective Measures, which are those actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats to lives, public health, or safety,” the Governor’s Office said. “This declaration also allows federal agencies to provide direct assistance to the State of Georgia.”
– Gov. Kemp also announced that officials will enforce social distancing at state parks and lakes
Here’s the full announcement:
Atlanta, GA – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp joined Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Mark Williams to issue the following joint statement:
“Across Georgia, there is a mandatory shelter in place order for medically fragile individuals, and gatherings of more than ten people are banned unless there is at least six feet between each person at all times. This order applies to all 159 counties.
“Fortunately, many Georgians are heeding these directives and following the advice of public health officials to stay safe and healthy. However, as we deal with the effects of coronavirus with school and business closures, people are eager for a change in scenery after days at home. They are traveling to nearby counties, heading outdoors for fresh air, and maximizing family time. Some are going to vacation homes, and others are hitting the lake, hiking trails, or campgrounds. We, too, enjoy exploring Georgia, but we urge people to stay mindful of social distancing, follow best practices, and avoid large crowds.
“The Department of Natural Resources will enforce the executive order limiting large gatherings with officials patrolling bodies of water and campgrounds. They are monitoring coves where people tend to congregate and, if necessary, using bullhorns to tell people to comply with the order. Officials will approach people in violation of the order and demand compliance for the well-being of our citizens and state. Local officials are also working hard to ensure compliance with local directives, which vary by city and county across our state.
“Please stay safe, enjoy your time outdoors, and follow our directives to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Together, we can flatten the curve and stop the spread of coronavirus.”
The Governor’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a follow-up question about what the penalties are for not complying with the order.
– Gov. Kemp and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs have launched a new website to help inform people about where they can find access to high-speed internet services.
Here is the full announcement:
Atlanta, GA – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) launched a new website to inform Georgians about ways to connect to high-speed internet throughout the state.
“The fight against COVID-19 is impacting Georgians’ ability to access healthcare, receive educational instruction, and serve customers in traditional ways,” said Governor Kemp. “High-speed internet is important for Georgians to continue receiving care, learning, and teleworking while they follow guidelines for social distancing. We’re grateful so many internet and mobile phone providers have stepped up to meet Georgians’ connectivity needs in this critical time.”
To support social distancing requirements, broadband providers are offering various options for Georgians to connect to the internet. By visiting broadband.georgia.gov, Georgians can find locations to which they can drive for accessing WiFi around the state, made available from telecommunications cooperatives and government agencies. While many public libraries are currently closed, some are still offering limited services such as WiFi outside their buildings.
“Georgia’s public libraries have long been a center of learning,” said Julie Walker, Georgia’s State Librarian. “The vast majority of public libraries across the state have WiFi that is free and openly available from the parking lot, often twenty-four hours each day.”
When visiting these public WiFi locations, please stay in your vehicle or otherwise follow Governor Kemp’s order to keep a distance of at least six feet away from others. It is vital that all Georgians continue to follow social distancing practices to stay safe and healthy. Please be mindful of local governments’ directives, which may restrict non-essential travel and social gatherings.
“Most internet service providers and mobile phone carriers are generously making it easy and free for Georgians to connect to the internet,” said DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn. “The state is working to assist Georgians in finding these important options.”
On the new DCA website, Georgians can also link to easy-to-use search tools to sign up for low-cost internet service at home. Offers include time-limited free internet services and waiving of disconnect and late fees. Eligibility factors may apply and vary according to internet service providers’ policies.
“Broadband is an essential part of our everyday lives and is an especially vital lifeline to remain healthy and continue working and learning at home,” said Georgia Broadband Deployment Executive Director Deana Perry. “During this unprecedented time, the state has identified existing resources and continues to work on longer-range solutions to get more Georgians connected to high-speed internet.”
“With Georgia’s schools closed through April 24, students who lack internet access are at risk of falling behind,” said Dr. Caitlin Dooley, Georgia Department of Education Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning. “One of the biggest challenges coming to light during the pandemic is the internet connectivity barriers facing rural areas of the state. Internet connectivity for Georgia’s students and teachers is more important than ever. ”
Many of Georgia’s schools are offering free WiFi connectivity to their students in their school’s parking lots. To find out which schools are offering parking lot WiFi, Georgia families are encouraged to contact their local school system.
Internet access is also critical to enable much-needed expansion of telehealth services.
“By informing patients of how to more easily and affordably connect to the internet, healthcare professionals will be able to provide basic medical care to them from remote locations and also offer critical specialty services,” said Suleima Salgado, Director of Telehealth, Telemedicine, and Rural Health Initiatives for the Georgia Department of Public Health.
This information published today reflects what the Department of Community Affairs has collected as of March 28, 2020, and Georgians are encouraged to check back on the website regularly, as more WiFi options will be posted as we continue our research.
– The state National Guard is deploying medical support teams to fight COVID-19.
Here is the full announcement from Gov. Kemp’s Office:
Atlanta, GA – On March 14, 2020, Governor Brian Kemp authorized the activation of up to 2,000 members of the Georgia National Guard in order to combat COVID-19. At this time, over 170 service members are activated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have mobilized to support requests from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).
“I am deeply grateful to the men and women of the Georgia National Guard fighting this pandemic,” said Governor Kemp. “Working with GEMA, DPH, and our partners in the medical field, the Georgia National Guard is providing critical support in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its impact on our state.”
Unit Operations
Presently, Guardsmen from the Georgia Army and Air National Guard operate from the State Operations Center in Atlanta. Service members primarily serve as liaisons to receive and dispatch requests from state agencies to the Georgia National Guard’s Joint Operations Center for resourcing.
The Georgia National Guard is currently engaging two Medical Support Teams at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia. The two teams – arriving on-site yesterday, March 26, and today, March 27 – are comprised of twenty-two service members, one doctor, two physician’s assistants, four nurses, thirteen military medics, and a medical supply specialist. The Georgia National Guard also provided five ventilators for use at Phoebe Putney and has an additional five service members currently supporting Pruitt Palmyra Nursing Home in Albany.
These teams provide support to the professional medical staff at each facility in order to enable them to focus on critical life-saving requirements. It is important to note that these teams do not exist in the military. They are “purpose built” and have been deployed to the point of need in just over a week.
In addition to these two teams deployed to Albany, the Georgia National Guard generated twelve more teams for deployment across the state.
– Georgia Power Employees have donated money to the Atlanta Food Bank to help families struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s the full announcement:
Thursday March 26, 2020 – Employees from Georgia Power in metro Atlanta are making a difference in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. While employees have been unable to complete hands-on volunteer projects during this time, they are supporting their neighbors by providing monetary donations to the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s COVID-19 Fund. The donations will be used to provide meals to help those families struggling to put food on the table due to schools and businesses closing. To date, employees have raised more than $3,300.
Citizens of Georgia Power is the employee volunteer arm of Georgia Power Company. With 42 chapters statewide and more than 3,400 members, consisting of employees and their spouses, volunteers contributed more than 143,000 hours equal to $3.5 million in 2019.
