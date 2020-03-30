Georgia now has 2,809 COVID-19 cases, 87 deaths

Share









Atlanta, GA – The Georgia Department of Public Health says as of noon, March 30, there are 2,809 COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 87 deaths attributed to the virus and there are 707 hospitalizations.

DeKalb County has 281 cases and three deaths. Fulton County has 463 cases and 14 deaths.

On March 29 at 7 p.m. there were 2,683 confirmed cases, 83 deaths and 678 hospitalizations.

On Friday, March 27, the state reached more than 2,000 confirmed cases.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%) Total 2809 (100%) Hospitalized 707(25.17%) Deaths 87 (3.1%) COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 463 14 Dekalb 281 3 Dougherty 267 17 Cobb 245 9 Gwinnett 158 1 Bartow 121 1 Carroll 81 0 Cherokee 61 1 Clayton 61 1 Henry 58 2 Lee 44 6 Clarke 41 5 Douglas 39 1 Hall 34 0 Forsyth 33 1 Fayette 32 3 Coweta 28 2 Floyd 28 2 Paulding 24 0 Lowndes 20 1 Tift 19 0 Newton 18 0 Rockdale 18 1 Chatham 16 0 Early 16 1 Houston 16 1 Sumter 16 1 Bibb 15 0 Gordon 15 1 Mitchell 15 0 Richmond 13 0 Columbia 12 0 Laurens 12 0 Muscogee 12 0 Polk 12 0 Spalding 12 0 Terrell 12 2 Oconee 11 0 Troup 11 1 Worth 11 1 Coffee 10 0 Glynn 10 0 Barrow 7 2 Bryan 7 0 Peach 7 1 Thomas 7 0 Whitfield 7 1 Colquitt 6 0 Crisp 6 0 Meriwether 6 0 Pickens 6 1 Butts 5 0 Calhoun 5 0 Dawson 5 0 Decatur 5 0 Seminole 5 0 Upson 5 0 Ware 5 0 Burke 4 0 Effingham 4 0 Harris 4 0 Lamar 4 0 Liberty 4 0 Lumpkin 4 0 Miller 4 0 Walton 4 0 Baldwin 3 1 Camden 3 0 Catoosa 3 0 Fannin 3 0 Franklin 3 0 Greene 3 0 Haralson 3 0 Irwin 3 0 Lincoln 3 0 Madison 3 0 Monroe 3 0 Murray 3 0 Pulaski 3 0 Randolph 3 0 Stephens 3 0 Turner 3 0 Ben Hill 2 0 Hart 2 0 Jackson 2 0 Jasper 2 0 Jones 2 0 Pierce 2 0 Pike 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Toombs 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Washington 2 0 Bacon 1 0 Baker 1 1 Banks 1 0 Berrien 1 0 Brooks 1 0 Bulloch 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Chattahoochee 1 0 Chattooga 1 0 Clinch 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dodge 1 0 Dooly 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Heard 1 1 Jenkins 1 0 Long 1 0 Macon 1 0 Mcduffie 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Morgan 1 0 Schley 1 0 Taylor 1 0 Warren 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 White 1 0 Wilkes 1 0 Unknown 164 0 *Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 2507 10671 Gphl 302 1895

The state also is providing more details about the deaths reported in Georgia:

COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia Age Gender County Underlying 95 Male BAKER Unk 53 Male BALDWIN Yes 66 Male BARROW Yes 91 Female BARROW Yes 69 Male BARTOW Yes 67 Female CHEROKEE Yes 78 Female CLARKE Unk 78 CLARKE Yes 79 Male CLARKE Yes 60 Male CLARKE Yes 89 Female CLARKE No 47 Male CLAYTON Yes 56 Male COBB No 85 Female COBB Yes 77 Male COBB Yes 67 Male COBB Yes 67 Female COBB Yes Male COBB Unk 68 Male COBB Yes 67 Male COBB No 82 Male COBB Yes 77 Male COWETA Yes 42 Female COWETA Yes 65 Female DEKALB Yes 91 Female DEKALB Unk 31 Male DEKALB Yes 61 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 65 Male DOUGHERTY Yes 45 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 43 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 79 Male DOUGHERTY Yes 69 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 42 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 66 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 67 Female DOUGHERTY Unk 78 Male DOUGHERTY Unk 87 Female DOUGHERTY Unk Female DOUGHERTY Unk 77 Male DOUGHERTY Unk 84 Male DOUGHERTY Unk 66 Female DOUGHERTY Yes Male DOUGHERTY Unk 92 Female DOUGHERTY Unk 66 Male DOUGLAS No 48 Female EARLY Yes 83 Male FAYETTE Yes 77 Female FAYETTE Yes 79 Male FAYETTE Yes 65 Female FLOYD Yes 75 Male FLOYD Yes 87 Male FORSYTH Unk 62 Male FULTON Yes 68 Male FULTON Yes 82 Male FULTON Unk 85 Male FULTON Unk 78 Male FULTON Unk 81 Male FULTON Yes 63 Male FULTON Yes 90 Female FULTON Unk 70 Female FULTON Yes 33 Male FULTON Unk 66 Female FULTON Unk 70 Female FULTON Yes 68 Female FULTON Yes 58 Male FULTON Yes 78 Male GORDON Yes 85 Female GWINNETT Yes 76 Female HEARD Unk 80 Male HENRY Yes 73 Male HENRY Unk 64 Male HOUSTON Yes 64 Female LEE Yes 68 Female LEE Yes 58 Male LEE Yes 49 Male LEE Yes 54 Male LEE Yes 55 Female LEE Yes 66 Male LOWNDES Yes 29 Female PEACH Unk 76 Female PICKENS Yes 57 Female ROCKDALE Yes 73 Male SUMTER Yes 73 Female TERRELL Unk 75 Male TERRELL Yes 61 Female TROUP Yes 93 Male WHITFIELD Yes 48 Male WORTH Unk

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include: – Fever – Cough – Shortness of breath The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention: – Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath – Persistent pain or pressure in the chest – New confusion or inability to arouse – Bluish lips or face Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health: – Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. – Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. – Avoid close contact with people who are sick. – Stay home when you are sick. – Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash. – Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks. “Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.” For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

In other COVID-19 news:

– The latest update from Emory Healthcare to its employees says there are 167 positive in-house COVID-19 admissions at Emory Healthcare facilities and 149 persons under investigation.

The email says COVID-19 symptoms include, “100° fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, congestion that differs from your typical seasonal allergies, body aches, fatigue, loss of smell [and] diarrhea.”

Emory also has created a coronavirus risk tool for people who are concerned they have the virus.

“Emory doctors helped create an online tool that allows people everywhere to assess how likely it is that they have contracted the novel coronavirus,” the email says. “C19check.com makes it easy for the general public to self-triage and is designed, in part, to prevent a surge of patients at hospitals and healthcare facilities. Read more about the risk tool, and watch an interview with the team who developed the tool.”

– Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has launched a dedicated COVID-19 hotline.

“Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta launched a dedicated COVID-19 hotline to answer questions from Georgia’s families – call 404-785-7955 seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to speak with one of our experts,” a spokesperson for CHOA says.

– President Trump has declared a major disaster for all 159 Georgia Counties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Georgia is grateful for this designation, as it will enable the state to continue partnering with federal agencies in a coordinated fight against this pandemic,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a press release. “The presidential declaration is a critical step in providing additional assistance to our state and local governments as they continue to respond to COVID-19.”

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Kemp previously declared a public health emergency on March 14.

“The declaration for federal assistance currently covers Emergency Protective Measures, which are those actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats to lives, public health, or safety,” the Governor’s Office said. “This declaration also allows federal agencies to provide direct assistance to the State of Georgia.”

– Gov. Kemp also announced that officials will enforce social distancing at state parks and lakes

Here’s the full announcement:

Atlanta, GA – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp joined Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Mark Williams to issue the following joint statement: “Across Georgia, there is a mandatory shelter in place order for medically fragile individuals, and gatherings of more than ten people are banned unless there is at least six feet between each person at all times. This order applies to all 159 counties. “Fortunately, many Georgians are heeding these directives and following the advice of public health officials to stay safe and healthy. However, as we deal with the effects of coronavirus with school and business closures, people are eager for a change in scenery after days at home. They are traveling to nearby counties, heading outdoors for fresh air, and maximizing family time. Some are going to vacation homes, and others are hitting the lake, hiking trails, or campgrounds. We, too, enjoy exploring Georgia, but we urge people to stay mindful of social distancing, follow best practices, and avoid large crowds. “The Department of Natural Resources will enforce the executive order limiting large gatherings with officials patrolling bodies of water and campgrounds. They are monitoring coves where people tend to congregate and, if necessary, using bullhorns to tell people to comply with the order. Officials will approach people in violation of the order and demand compliance for the well-being of our citizens and state. Local officials are also working hard to ensure compliance with local directives, which vary by city and county across our state. “Please stay safe, enjoy your time outdoors, and follow our directives to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Together, we can flatten the curve and stop the spread of coronavirus.”

The Governor’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a follow-up question about what the penalties are for not complying with the order.

– Gov. Kemp and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs have launched a new website to help inform people about where they can find access to high-speed internet services.

Here is the full announcement: