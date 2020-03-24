Georgia now has more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 32

Share









DeKalb County, GA – On March 24, Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases passed 1,000 for the first time.

There are now 1,026 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 94 in DeKalb County. That makes DeKalb County No. 2 in the state for confirmed COVID-19 cases. That’s a 33 percent increase over March 23, when there were 772 cases reported. At that time, there were 25 deaths. Now there are 32 confirmed deaths, a 28 percent increase.

On March 23, Gov. Brian Kemp resisted calls for a statewide shutdown, opting instead to tell vulnerable people to isolate themselves and leaving the task of enforcing social distancing to local leaders. On Tuesday, Kemp told the Atlanta Journal Constitution, “You have to have the citizens go with you when you make those moves. I certainly don’t feel like we’re there. I think that would have devastated a lot of people, literally decades of what they have built up. A lot of people are acting responsibly.”

But some are not. On Tuesday, the city of Decatur told people if they did not adhere to social distancing requirements in public parks, they would be asked to leave.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County County Cases Fulton 184 Dekalb 94 Dougherty 90 Cobb 86 Bartow 75 Gwinnett 45 Cherokee 28 Carroll 26 Clayton 21 Lee 20 Clarke 16 Hall 14 Henry 13 Fayette 12 Douglas 11 Floyd 11 Richmond 11 Coweta 10 Lowndes 10 Forsyth 8 Polk 8 Chatham 7 Gordon 7 Rockdale 7 Paulding 6 Troup 6 Glynn 5 Laurens 5 Newton 5 Oconee 5 Spalding 5 Bibb 4 Columbia 4 Pickens 4 Worth 4 Crisp 3 Houston 3 Lamar 3 Lumpkin 3 Mitchell 3 Monroe 3 Muscogee 3 Peach 3 Terrell 3 Baker 2 Baldwin 2 Bryan 2 Butts 2 Coffee 2 Early 2 Effingham 2 Sumter 2 Tift 2 Whitfield 2 Barrow 1 Ben Hill 1 Burke 1 Camden 1 Catoosa 1 Charlton 1 Chattooga 1 Clinch 1 Colquitt 1 Dawson 1 Greene 1 Harris 1 Heard 1 Irwin 1 Jasper 1 Liberty 1 Lincoln 1 Macon 1 Madison 1 Meriwether 1 Miller 1 Morgan 1 Pierce 1 Pulaski 1 Randolph 1 Stephens 1 Tattnall 1 Turner 1 Twiggs 1 Walton 1 Washington 1 Unknown 81

*Based on patient county of residence when known

Report generated on: 03/24/2020 11:18:44

Confirmed cases and deaths in Georgia. COVID-19 Confirmed Cases No. Cases (%) Total 1026 (100%) Deaths 32 (3.12%)

The number of cases is likely much higher than is publicly known due to limited testing. People with mild symptoms aren’t being offered tests.

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.

“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

