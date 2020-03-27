Georgia now has more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 64

Share









Atlanta, GA – The number of COVID-19 cases has jumped again and there are more deaths related to the virus.

As of Thursday night, there are 1,643 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Georgia and 56 deaths. The counties with the highest number of cases so far are Fulton County with 231, Dougherty County with 164 and DeKalb County with 137.

On Friday, those numbers increased to 2,001 cases statewide, with 566 hospitalizations and 64 deaths. DeKalb County has 181 confirmed cases.

The number of cases is likely much higher than is publicly known due to limited testing. People with mild symptoms aren’t being offered tests.

Confirmed cases and deaths in Georgia. COVID-19 Confirmed Cases No. Cases (%) Total 2001 (100%) Hospitalized 566(28.29%) Deaths 64 (3.2%)

COVID-19 Testing by Lab Lab Number of Positive Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 1739 8119 GPHL 262 1746

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County County Cases Fulton 307 Dougherty 193 Dekalb 181 Cobb 144 Gwinnett 102 Bartow 98 Carroll 55 Cherokee 46 Clayton 46 Henry 40 Lee 35 Clarke 32 Douglas 27 Hall 24 Floyd 20 Coweta 19 Fayette 19 Forsyth 19 Lowndes 16 Rockdale 16 Newton 15 Mitchell 14 Gordon 12 Paulding 12 Richmond 11 Spalding 11 Tift 11 Troup 11 Bibb 10 Chatham 10 Columbia 10 Early 10 Oconee 10 Polk 10 Sumter 10 Houston 9 Muscogee 8 Laurens 7 Worth 7 Barrow 6 Glynn 6 Peach 6 Terrell 6 Whitfield 6 Bryan 4 Colquitt 4 Crisp 4 Effingham 4 Lumpkin 4 Pickens 4 Burke 3 Butts 3 Coffee 3 Irwin 3 Lamar 3 Lincoln 3 Madison 3 Meriwether 3 Monroe 3 Randolph 3 Thomas 3 Baldwin 2 Ben Hill 2 Calhoun 2 Camden 2 Dawson 2 Decatur 2 Fannin 2 Jackson 2 Jasper 2 Jones 2 Miller 2 Seminole 2 Tattnall 2 Turner 2 Twiggs 2 Upson 2 Ware 2 Washington 2 Baker 1 Catoosa 1 Charlton 1 Chattooga 1 Clinch 1 Dodge 1 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Habersham 1 Haralson 1 Harris 1 Heard 1 Liberty 1 Long 1 Macon 1 Mcduffie 1 Morgan 1 Pierce 1 Pulaski 1 Stephens 1 Taylor 1 Toombs 1 White 1 Wilkes 1 Unknown 217

*Based on patient county of residence when known

Report generated on: 03/27/2020 11:28:18

In other coronavirus news, the DeKalb County Board of Health on Friday announced it is going to provide essential services only for the forseeable future.

Here is the full announcement:

DECATUR, Ga. – To aid in the COVID-19 response and to facilitate physical distancing, the DeKalb County Board of Health will shift to providing essential public health services. Beginning Monday, March 30, the following services will be offered at specific locations only, from 8:15 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday: – Babies Can’t Wait, Children First and Children’s Medical Services: Consultations with clients via telephone only. – Dental Clinic: Only emergencies will be seen at the T.O. Vision Health Center and will require calling in advance. – Family Planning: No clinic appointments. Birth control will be called in to the pharmacy of your choice. – High Risk Infant Clinic: Available at the North DeKalb and T.O. Vinson health centers. – Immunization Clinic: Available at the Clifton Springs, North DeKalb and T.O. Vinson health centers. – Pregnancy Care Management: Available at the Clifton Springs and T.O. Vinson health centers. – Ryan White Clinic: Please call in advance before coming to the clinic. – Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Clinic: Available at the Clifton Springs, North DeKalb and T.O. Vinson health centers. – Tuberculosis (TB) Clinic: Available at the T.O. Vinson health center. – Vital Records: The office will be closed to the public. Birth and death certificates are available online at dekalbhealth.net/vital-records/. – Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Clinic: WIC Voucher pickup and recertification will be available via drive-thru only at the Tucker WIC office. The East DeKalb Health Center will temporarily close. Staff will be shifted to other health centers. The Board of Health has also established a COVID-19 call center to provide information related to risks, prevention, symptoms, isolation, community resources and testing. Currently, only English-speaking operators are available. Additional languages will be available soon. The call center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and can be reached by calling (404) 294-3700, Option 1. To access all other clinics Board of Health programs and services, please select Option 2.

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.

“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

