Georgia now has more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 64

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 27, 2020
Atlanta, GA – The number of COVID-19 cases has jumped again and there are more deaths related to the virus.

As of Thursday night, there are 1,643 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Georgia and 56 deaths. The counties with the highest number of cases so far are Fulton County with 231, Dougherty County with 164 and DeKalb County with 137.

On Friday, those numbers increased to 2,001 cases statewide, with 566 hospitalizations and 64 deaths. DeKalb County has 181 confirmed cases.

The number of cases is likely much higher than is publicly known due to limited testing. People with mild symptoms aren’t being offered tests.

Confirmed cases and deaths in Georgia.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases No. Cases (%)
Total 2001 (100%)
Hospitalized 566(28.29%)
Deaths 64 (3.2%)
This chart shows confirmed cases by age group: ages 0-17 make up 1% of cases, ages 18-59 make up 57% of cases, ages 60+ make up 34% of cases, and the remaining 8% of cases are of an unknown age. By sex: females make up 49% of cases, and males make up 46% of cases; 5% of cases are of an unknown sex.

 

COVID-19 Testing by Lab
Lab Number of Positive Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 1739 8119
GPHL 262 1746

 

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County
County Cases
Fulton 307
Dougherty 193
Dekalb 181
Cobb 144
Gwinnett 102
Bartow 98
Carroll 55
Cherokee 46
Clayton 46
Henry 40
Lee 35
Clarke 32
Douglas 27
Hall 24
Floyd 20
Coweta 19
Fayette 19
Forsyth 19
Lowndes 16
Rockdale 16
Newton 15
Mitchell 14
Gordon 12
Paulding 12
Richmond 11
Spalding 11
Tift 11
Troup 11
Bibb 10
Chatham 10
Columbia 10
Early 10
Oconee 10
Polk 10
Sumter 10
Houston 9
Muscogee 8
Laurens 7
Worth 7
Barrow 6
Glynn 6
Peach 6
Terrell 6
Whitfield 6
Bryan 4
Colquitt 4
Crisp 4
Effingham 4
Lumpkin 4
Pickens 4
Burke 3
Butts 3
Coffee 3
Irwin 3
Lamar 3
Lincoln 3
Madison 3
Meriwether 3
Monroe 3
Randolph 3
Thomas 3
Baldwin 2
Ben Hill 2
Calhoun 2
Camden 2
Dawson 2
Decatur 2
Fannin 2
Jackson 2
Jasper 2
Jones 2
Miller 2
Seminole 2
Tattnall 2
Turner 2
Twiggs 2
Upson 2
Ware 2
Washington 2
Baker 1
Catoosa 1
Charlton 1
Chattooga 1
Clinch 1
Dodge 1
Franklin 1
Greene 1
Habersham 1
Haralson 1
Harris 1
Heard 1
Liberty 1
Long 1
Macon 1
Mcduffie 1
Morgan 1
Pierce 1
Pulaski 1
Stephens 1
Taylor 1
Toombs 1
White 1
Wilkes 1
Unknown 217

*Based on patient county of residence when known

Report generated on: 03/27/2020 11:28:18

In other coronavirus news, the DeKalb County Board of Health on Friday announced it is going to provide essential services only for the forseeable future.

Here is the full announcement:

DECATUR, Ga. – To aid in the COVID-19 response and to facilitate physical distancing, the DeKalb County Board of Health will shift to providing essential public health services.

Beginning Monday, March 30, the following services will be offered at specific locations only, from 8:15 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday:

– Babies Can’t Wait, Children First and Children’s Medical Services: Consultations with clients via telephone only.

– Dental Clinic:  Only emergencies will be seen at the T.O. Vision Health Center and will require calling in advance.

– Family Planning: No clinic appointments. Birth control will be called in to the pharmacy of your choice.

– High Risk Infant Clinic: Available at the North DeKalb and T.O. Vinson health centers.

– Immunization Clinic: Available at the Clifton Springs, North DeKalb and T.O. Vinson health centers.

– Pregnancy Care Management: Available at the Clifton Springs and T.O. Vinson health centers.

– Ryan White Clinic: Please call in advance before coming to the clinic.

– Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Clinic: Available at the Clifton Springs, North DeKalb and T.O. Vinson health centers.

– Tuberculosis (TB) Clinic: Available at the T.O. Vinson health center.

– Vital Records: The office will be closed to the public. Birth and death certificates are available online at dekalbhealth.net/vital-records/.

– Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Clinic: WIC Voucher pickup and recertification will be available via drive-thru only at the Tucker WIC office.

The East DeKalb Health Center will temporarily close. Staff will be shifted to other health centers.

The Board of Health has also established a COVID-19 call center to provide information related to risks, prevention, symptoms, isolation, community resources and testing. Currently, only English-speaking operators are available. Additional languages will be available soon.  The call center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and can be reached by calling (404) 294-3700, Option 1. To access all other clinics Board of Health programs and services, please select Option 2.

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.

“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

