LOADING

Type to search

Georgia now reports 10 coronavirus deaths, 287 confirmed cases including 22 in DeKalb County

COVID-19

Georgia now reports 10 coronavirus deaths, 287 confirmed cases including 22 in DeKalb County

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 19, 2020
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name. Public domain image obtained via https://www.niaid.nih.gov/news-events/novel-coronavirus-sarscov2-images
Share

 

DeKalb County, GA – The Georgia Department of Public Health on March 19 reported a jump in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

There are now 10 deaths reported in Georgia, up from the three-to-four reported on March 18, a 150 percent increase. Yesterday, there were 197 confirmed cases reported. Today there are 287 cases, a 45.6 percent increase.

There are now 22 confirmed cases in DeKalb County. The number of people infected is likely far higher because of limited testing.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that hospitals are telling people with mild symptoms of coronavirus not to seek tests, and that’s been confirmed in Decaturish interviews with local residents who are presumed to have the virus.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County
County Cases
Fulton 66
Cobb 37
Bartow 26
DeKalb 22
Dougherty 20
Cherokee 16
Gwinnett 12
Fayette 9
Clarke 8
Lowndes 6
Floyd 6
Clayton 6
Hall 5
Gordon 4
Lee 3
Coweta 3
Paulding 3
Newton 3
Forsyth 3
Henry 3
Early 2
Glynn 2
Laurens 2
Richmond 2
Troup 2
Rockdale 1
Houston 1
Charlton 1
Whitfield 1
Polk 1
Columbia 1
Barrow 1
Bibb 1
Peach 1
Muscogee 1
Unknown 6

*Based on patient county of residence when known

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.

“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus