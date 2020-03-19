Georgia now reports 10 coronavirus deaths, 287 confirmed cases including 22 in DeKalb County

Share









DeKalb County, GA – The Georgia Department of Public Health on March 19 reported a jump in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

There are now 10 deaths reported in Georgia, up from the three-to-four reported on March 18, a 150 percent increase. Yesterday, there were 197 confirmed cases reported. Today there are 287 cases, a 45.6 percent increase.

There are now 22 confirmed cases in DeKalb County. The number of people infected is likely far higher because of limited testing.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that hospitals are telling people with mild symptoms of coronavirus not to seek tests, and that’s been confirmed in Decaturish interviews with local residents who are presumed to have the virus.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County County Cases Fulton 66 Cobb 37 Bartow 26 DeKalb 22 Dougherty 20 Cherokee 16 Gwinnett 12 Fayette 9 Clarke 8 Lowndes 6 Floyd 6 Clayton 6 Hall 5 Gordon 4 Lee 3 Coweta 3 Paulding 3 Newton 3 Forsyth 3 Henry 3 Early 2 Glynn 2 Laurens 2 Richmond 2 Troup 2 Rockdale 1 Houston 1 Charlton 1 Whitfield 1 Polk 1 Columbia 1 Barrow 1 Bibb 1 Peach 1 Muscogee 1 Unknown 6

*Based on patient county of residence when known

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.

“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”

