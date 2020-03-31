Georgia adds nearly 800 COVID-19 cases and is approaching 4,000 confirmed cases

Georgia adds nearly 800 COVID-19 cases and is approaching 4,000 confirmed casesThis transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name. Public domain image obtained via https://www.niaid.nih.gov/news-events/novel-coronavirus-sarscov2-images
Atlanta, GA – The state of Georgia added nearly 800 confirmed COVID-19 cases to its daily tracking report, and the state may soon have 4,000 cases overall.
As of noon on March 31, the state now has 3,817 confirmed cases, up from 3,032 confirmed cases reported on March 30. The state has 108 deaths, up from 102. Hospitalizations have also increased since the last update, from 773 to 818.
Fulton County has 547 cases and 17 deaths. DeKalb County has 325 cases and three deaths.
The number of cases is likely much higher because of limited testing.
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases:
|No. Cases (%)
|Total
|3817 (100%)
|Hospitalized
|818(21.43%)
|Deaths
|108 (2.83%)
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|547
|17
|Dougherty
|455
|18
|Dekalb
|325
|3
|Cobb
|272
|11
|Gwinnett
|233
|2
|Bartow
|129
|2
|Carroll
|122
|1
|Clayton
|96
|3
|Lee
|85
|6
|Henry
|76
|2
|Cherokee
|74
|2
|Hall
|65
|0
|Clarke
|50
|5
|Douglas
|48
|1
|Fayette
|44
|4
|Forsyth
|43
|1
|Coweta
|40
|2
|Richmond
|40
|0
|Terrell
|39
|2
|Rockdale
|34
|2
|Floyd
|33
|2
|Sumter
|32
|2
|Mitchell
|31
|1
|Newton
|29
|0
|Worth
|29
|1
|Paulding
|28
|0
|Houston
|27
|2
|Early
|26
|1
|Chatham
|25
|2
|Columbia
|23
|0
|Lowndes
|21
|1
|Bibb
|20
|0
|Muscogee
|19
|0
|Tift
|19
|0
|Barrow
|18
|2
|Glynn
|17
|0
|Gordon
|16
|1
|Polk
|15
|0
|Troup
|15
|1
|Colquitt
|14
|0
|Crisp
|14
|0
|Oconee
|14
|0
|Laurens
|13
|0
|Spalding
|13
|0
|Coffee
|11
|0
|Dawson
|10
|0
|Whitfield
|10
|1
|Ware
|9
|0
|Burke
|8
|0
|Calhoun
|8
|0
|Lumpkin
|8
|0
|Seminole
|8
|0
|Thomas
|8
|0
|Bryan
|7
|0
|Decatur
|7
|0
|Greene
|7
|0
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Peach
|7
|1
|Butts
|6
|0
|Dooly
|6
|0
|Meriwether
|6
|0
|Miller
|6
|0
|Pickens
|6
|1
|Walton
|6
|0
|Liberty
|5
|0
|Randolph
|5
|0
|Schley
|5
|0
|Upson
|5
|0
|Baker
|4
|1
|Baldwin
|4
|1
|Camden
|4
|0
|Clay
|4
|0
|Effingham
|4
|0
|Fannin
|4
|0
|Franklin
|4
|0
|Haralson
|4
|0
|Harris
|4
|0
|Hart
|4
|0
|Lincoln
|4
|0
|Monroe
|4
|0
|Murray
|4
|0
|Stephens
|4
|0
|Banks
|3
|0
|Ben Hill
|3
|0
|Catoosa
|3
|0
|Chattooga
|3
|0
|Irwin
|3
|0
|Jones
|3
|0
|Lamar
|3
|0
|Madison
|3
|1
|Mcduffie
|3
|0
|Pierce
|3
|0
|Pulaski
|3
|0
|Toombs
|3
|0
|Turner
|3
|0
|Warren
|3
|0
|White
|3
|0
|Appling
|2
|0
|Brooks
|2
|0
|Bulloch
|2
|0
|Dodge
|2
|0
|Habersham
|2
|0
|Jasper
|2
|0
|Jefferson
|2
|0
|Macon
|2
|0
|Morgan
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Rabun
|2
|0
|Tattnall
|2
|0
|Taylor
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Washington
|2
|0
|Wilkes
|2
|0
|Bacon
|1
|0
|Berrien
|1
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Candler
|1
|0
|Chambers
|1
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|Chattahoochee
|1
|0
|Clinch
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|0
|Gilmer
|1
|0
|Grady
|1
|0
|Heard
|1
|1
|Jeff Davis
|1
|0
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Mcintosh
|1
|0
|Oglethorpe
|1
|0
|Screven
|1
|0
|Stewart
|1
|0
|Talbot
|1
|0
|Webster
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Wilcox
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|1
|0
|Unknown
|159
|1
|*Based on patient county of residence when known
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|3491
|14260
|Gphl
|326
|1921
COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia
|Age
|Gender
|County
|Underlying
|95
|Male
|BAKER
|Unk
|53
|Male
|BALDWIN
|Yes
|66
|Male
|BARROW
|Yes
|91
|Female
|BARROW
|Yes
|69
|Male
|BARTOW
|Yes
|85
|Male
|BARTOW
|Unk
|Male
|CARROLL
|Unk
|84
|Female
|CHATHAM
|Yes
|83
|Male
|CHATHAM
|Yes
|78
|Female
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|67
|Female
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|78
|Female
|CLARKE
|Yes
|89
|Female
|CLARKE
|No
|78
|Female
|CLARKE
|Unk
|79
|Male
|CLARKE
|Yes
|60
|Male
|CLARKE
|Yes
|69
|Male
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|82
|Male
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|47
|Male
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|67
|Male
|COBB
|No
|82
|Male
|COBB
|Unk
|85
|Female
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|Female
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|Male
|COBB
|Yes
|77
|Male
|COBB
|Yes
|Male
|COBB
|Unk
|82
|Male
|COBB
|Yes
|63
|Female
|COBB
|Yes
|68
|Male
|COBB
|Yes
|56
|Male
|COBB
|No
|77
|Male
|COWETA
|Yes
|42
|Female
|COWETA
|Yes
|91
|Female
|DEKALB
|Unk
|31
|Male
|DEKALB
|Yes
|65
|Female
|DEKALB
|Yes
|65
|Male
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|45
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|69
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|42
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|66
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|43
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|79
|Male
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|78
|Male
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|67
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|85
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|87
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|53
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|61
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|66
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|Male
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|92
|Female
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|77
|Male
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|84
|Male
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|66
|Male
|DOUGLAS
|No
|48
|Female
|EARLY
|Yes
|51
|Female
|FAYETTE
|No
|79
|Male
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|83
|Male
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|77
|Female
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|75
|Male
|FLOYD
|Yes
|65
|Female
|FLOYD
|Yes
|87
|Male
|FORSYTH
|Unk
|62
|Male
|FULTON
|Yes
|66
|Female
|FULTON
|Unk
|58
|Male
|FULTON
|Yes
|68
|Female
|FULTON
|Yes
|70
|Female
|FULTON
|Yes
|33
|Male
|FULTON
|Unk
|70
|Female
|FULTON
|Yes
|90
|Female
|FULTON
|Unk
|63
|Male
|FULTON
|Yes
|68
|Male
|FULTON
|Yes
|Female
|FULTON
|Unk
|Male
|FULTON
|Yes
|82
|Male
|FULTON
|Unk
|78
|Male
|FULTON
|Unk
|81
|Male
|FULTON
|Yes
|62
|Male
|FULTON
|Yes
|85
|Male
|FULTON
|Unk
|78
|Male
|GORDON
|Yes
|69
|Female
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|85
|Female
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|76
|Female
|HEARD
|Unk
|80
|Male
|HENRY
|Yes
|73
|Male
|HENRY
|Unk
|64
|Male
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|85
|Male
|HOUSTON
|Unk
|64
|Female
|LEE
|Yes
|58
|Male
|LEE
|Yes
|55
|Female
|LEE
|Yes
|49
|Male
|LEE
|Yes
|68
|Female
|LEE
|Yes
|54
|Male
|LEE
|Yes
|66
|Male
|LOWNDES
|Yes
|71
|Male
|MADISON
|Yes
|89
|Female
|MITCHELL
|Yes
|29
|Female
|PEACH
|Unk
|76
|Female
|PICKENS
|Yes
|57
|Female
|ROCKDALE
|Yes
|44
|Female
|ROCKDALE
|Yes
|73
|Male
|SUMTER
|Yes
|73
|Male
|SUMTER
|Yes
|75
|Male
|TERRELL
|Yes
|73
|Female
|TERRELL
|Unk
|61
|Female
|TROUP
|Yes
|67
|Male
|UNKNOWN
|Unk
|93
|Male
|WHITFIELD
|Yes
|48
|Male
|WORTH
|Unk
The CDC reports COVID-19 has caused 2,405 deaths in the United States.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts there will be 82,141 COVID-19 related deaths in the United States and 2,777 deaths in Georgia. The state is predicted to hit peak hospital resource use on April 22. If the model proves correct, the COVID-19 deaths will begin to taper off by May. The IHME model was the one used by Emory University epidemiologist Carlos del Rio in a briefing with the media on Monday.
Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:
– Fever
– Cough
– Shortness of breath
The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:
– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
– New confusion or inability to arouse
– Bluish lips or face
Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:
– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
– Stay home when you are sick.
– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.
“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”
