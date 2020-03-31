LOADING

Type to search

Georgia adds nearly 800 COVID-19 cases and is approaching 4,000 confirmed cases

Avondale Estates Business COVID-19 Crime and public safety Decatur Kirkwood Metro ATL Tucker

Georgia adds nearly 800 COVID-19 cases and is approaching 4,000 confirmed cases

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 31, 2020
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name. Public domain image obtained via https://www.niaid.nih.gov/news-events/novel-coronavirus-sarscov2-images
Share

 

Atlanta, GA – The state of Georgia added nearly 800 confirmed COVID-19 cases to its daily tracking report, and the state may soon have 4,000 cases overall.

As of noon on March 31, the state now has 3,817 confirmed cases, up from 3,032 confirmed cases reported on March 30. The state has 108 deaths, up from 102. Hospitalizations have also increased since the last update, from 773 to 818.

Fulton County has 547 cases and 17 deaths. DeKalb County has 325 cases and three deaths.

The number of cases is likely much higher because of limited testing.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%)
Total 3817 (100%)
Hospitalized 818(21.43%)
Deaths 108 (2.83%)
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 547 17
Dougherty 455 18
Dekalb 325 3
Cobb 272 11
Gwinnett 233 2
Bartow 129 2
Carroll 122 1
Clayton 96 3
Lee 85 6
Henry 76 2
Cherokee 74 2
Hall 65 0
Clarke 50 5
Douglas 48 1
Fayette 44 4
Forsyth 43 1
Coweta 40 2
Richmond 40 0
Terrell 39 2
Rockdale 34 2
Floyd 33 2
Sumter 32 2
Mitchell 31 1
Newton 29 0
Worth 29 1
Paulding 28 0
Houston 27 2
Early 26 1
Chatham 25 2
Columbia 23 0
Lowndes 21 1
Bibb 20 0
Muscogee 19 0
Tift 19 0
Barrow 18 2
Glynn 17 0
Gordon 16 1
Polk 15 0
Troup 15 1
Colquitt 14 0
Crisp 14 0
Oconee 14 0
Laurens 13 0
Spalding 13 0
Coffee 11 0
Dawson 10 0
Whitfield 10 1
Ware 9 0
Burke 8 0
Calhoun 8 0
Lumpkin 8 0
Seminole 8 0
Thomas 8 0
Bryan 7 0
Decatur 7 0
Greene 7 0
Jackson 7 0
Peach 7 1
Butts 6 0
Dooly 6 0
Meriwether 6 0
Miller 6 0
Pickens 6 1
Walton 6 0
Liberty 5 0
Randolph 5 0
Schley 5 0
Upson 5 0
Baker 4 1
Baldwin 4 1
Camden 4 0
Clay 4 0
Effingham 4 0
Fannin 4 0
Franklin 4 0
Haralson 4 0
Harris 4 0
Hart 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Monroe 4 0
Murray 4 0
Stephens 4 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Catoosa 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Irwin 3 0
Jones 3 0
Lamar 3 0
Madison 3 1
Mcduffie 3 0
Pierce 3 0
Pulaski 3 0
Toombs 3 0
Turner 3 0
Warren 3 0
White 3 0
Appling 2 0
Brooks 2 0
Bulloch 2 0
Dodge 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Macon 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Washington 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Bacon 1 0
Berrien 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Chambers 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Chattahoochee 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Grady 1 0
Heard 1 1
Jeff Davis 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 0
Screven 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Wilkinson 1 0
Unknown 159 1
*Based on patient county of residence when known
COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 3491 14260
Gphl 326 1921

COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia

Age Gender County Underlying
95 Male BAKER Unk
53 Male BALDWIN Yes
66 Male BARROW Yes
91 Female BARROW Yes
69 Male BARTOW Yes
85 Male BARTOW Unk
Male CARROLL Unk
84 Female CHATHAM Yes
83 Male CHATHAM Yes
78 Female CHEROKEE Yes
67 Female CHEROKEE Yes
78 Female CLARKE Yes
89 Female CLARKE No
78 Female CLARKE Unk
79 Male CLARKE Yes
60 Male CLARKE Yes
69 Male CLAYTON Yes
82 Male CLAYTON Yes
47 Male CLAYTON Yes
67 Male COBB No
82 Male COBB Unk
85 Female COBB Yes
67 Female COBB Yes
67 Male COBB Yes
77 Male COBB Yes
Male COBB Unk
82 Male COBB Yes
63 Female COBB Yes
68 Male COBB Yes
56 Male COBB No
77 Male COWETA Yes
42 Female COWETA Yes
91 Female DEKALB Unk
31 Male DEKALB Yes
65 Female DEKALB Yes
65 Male DOUGHERTY Yes
45 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
69 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
42 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
66 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
43 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
79 Male DOUGHERTY Yes
78 Male DOUGHERTY Unk
67 Female DOUGHERTY Unk
85 Female DOUGHERTY Unk
87 Female DOUGHERTY Unk
53 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
61 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
66 Female DOUGHERTY Yes
Male DOUGHERTY Unk
92 Female DOUGHERTY Unk
77 Male DOUGHERTY Unk
84 Male DOUGHERTY Unk
66 Male DOUGLAS No
48 Female EARLY Yes
51 Female FAYETTE No
79 Male FAYETTE Yes
83 Male FAYETTE Yes
77 Female FAYETTE Yes
75 Male FLOYD Yes
65 Female FLOYD Yes
87 Male FORSYTH Unk
62 Male FULTON Yes
66 Female FULTON Unk
58 Male FULTON Yes
68 Female FULTON Yes
70 Female FULTON Yes
33 Male FULTON Unk
70 Female FULTON Yes
90 Female FULTON Unk
63 Male FULTON Yes
68 Male FULTON Yes
Female FULTON Unk
Male FULTON Yes
82 Male FULTON Unk
78 Male FULTON Unk
81 Male FULTON Yes
62 Male FULTON Yes
85 Male FULTON Unk
78 Male GORDON Yes
69 Female GWINNETT Yes
85 Female GWINNETT Yes
76 Female HEARD Unk
80 Male HENRY Yes
73 Male HENRY Unk
64 Male HOUSTON Yes
85 Male HOUSTON Unk
64 Female LEE Yes
58 Male LEE Yes
55 Female LEE Yes
49 Male LEE Yes
68 Female LEE Yes
54 Male LEE Yes
66 Male LOWNDES Yes
71 Male MADISON Yes
89 Female MITCHELL Yes
29 Female PEACH Unk
76 Female PICKENS Yes
57 Female ROCKDALE Yes
44 Female ROCKDALE Yes
73 Male SUMTER Yes
73 Male SUMTER Yes
75 Male TERRELL Yes
73 Female TERRELL Unk
61 Female TROUP Yes
67 Male UNKNOWN Unk
93 Male WHITFIELD Yes
48 Male WORTH Unk

The CDC reports COVID-19 has caused 2,405 deaths in the United States.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts there will be 82,141 COVID-19 related deaths in the United States and 2,777 deaths in Georgia. The state is predicted to hit peak hospital resource use on April 22. If the model proves correct, the COVID-19 deaths will begin to taper off by May. The IHME model was the one used by Emory University epidemiologist Carlos del Rio in a briefing with the media on Monday.

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.

“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus