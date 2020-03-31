Georgia adds nearly 800 COVID-19 cases and is approaching 4,000 confirmed cases

Share









Atlanta, GA – The state of Georgia added nearly 800 confirmed COVID-19 cases to its daily tracking report, and the state may soon have 4,000 cases overall.

As of noon on March 31, the state now has 3,817 confirmed cases, up from 3,032 confirmed cases reported on March 30. The state has 108 deaths, up from 102. Hospitalizations have also increased since the last update, from 773 to 818.

Fulton County has 547 cases and 17 deaths. DeKalb County has 325 cases and three deaths.

The number of cases is likely much higher because of limited testing.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%) Total 3817 (100%) Hospitalized 818(21.43%) Deaths 108 (2.83%) COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 547 17 Dougherty 455 18 Dekalb 325 3 Cobb 272 11 Gwinnett 233 2 Bartow 129 2 Carroll 122 1 Clayton 96 3 Lee 85 6 Henry 76 2 Cherokee 74 2 Hall 65 0 Clarke 50 5 Douglas 48 1 Fayette 44 4 Forsyth 43 1 Coweta 40 2 Richmond 40 0 Terrell 39 2 Rockdale 34 2 Floyd 33 2 Sumter 32 2 Mitchell 31 1 Newton 29 0 Worth 29 1 Paulding 28 0 Houston 27 2 Early 26 1 Chatham 25 2 Columbia 23 0 Lowndes 21 1 Bibb 20 0 Muscogee 19 0 Tift 19 0 Barrow 18 2 Glynn 17 0 Gordon 16 1 Polk 15 0 Troup 15 1 Colquitt 14 0 Crisp 14 0 Oconee 14 0 Laurens 13 0 Spalding 13 0 Coffee 11 0 Dawson 10 0 Whitfield 10 1 Ware 9 0 Burke 8 0 Calhoun 8 0 Lumpkin 8 0 Seminole 8 0 Thomas 8 0 Bryan 7 0 Decatur 7 0 Greene 7 0 Jackson 7 0 Peach 7 1 Butts 6 0 Dooly 6 0 Meriwether 6 0 Miller 6 0 Pickens 6 1 Walton 6 0 Liberty 5 0 Randolph 5 0 Schley 5 0 Upson 5 0 Baker 4 1 Baldwin 4 1 Camden 4 0 Clay 4 0 Effingham 4 0 Fannin 4 0 Franklin 4 0 Haralson 4 0 Harris 4 0 Hart 4 0 Lincoln 4 0 Monroe 4 0 Murray 4 0 Stephens 4 0 Banks 3 0 Ben Hill 3 0 Catoosa 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Irwin 3 0 Jones 3 0 Lamar 3 0 Madison 3 1 Mcduffie 3 0 Pierce 3 0 Pulaski 3 0 Toombs 3 0 Turner 3 0 Warren 3 0 White 3 0 Appling 2 0 Brooks 2 0 Bulloch 2 0 Dodge 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Jasper 2 0 Jefferson 2 0 Macon 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Pike 2 0 Rabun 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Washington 2 0 Wilkes 2 0 Bacon 1 0 Berrien 1 0 Bleckley 1 0 Candler 1 0 Chambers 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Chattahoochee 1 0 Clinch 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Grady 1 0 Heard 1 1 Jeff Davis 1 0 Jenkins 1 0 Johnson 1 0 Long 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 0 Screven 1 0 Stewart 1 0 Talbot 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Wilcox 1 0 Wilkinson 1 0 Unknown 159 1 *Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 3491 14260 Gphl 326 1921

COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia Age Gender County Underlying 95 Male BAKER Unk 53 Male BALDWIN Yes 66 Male BARROW Yes 91 Female BARROW Yes 69 Male BARTOW Yes 85 Male BARTOW Unk Male CARROLL Unk 84 Female CHATHAM Yes 83 Male CHATHAM Yes 78 Female CHEROKEE Yes 67 Female CHEROKEE Yes 78 Female CLARKE Yes 89 Female CLARKE No 78 Female CLARKE Unk 79 Male CLARKE Yes 60 Male CLARKE Yes 69 Male CLAYTON Yes 82 Male CLAYTON Yes 47 Male CLAYTON Yes 67 Male COBB No 82 Male COBB Unk 85 Female COBB Yes 67 Female COBB Yes 67 Male COBB Yes 77 Male COBB Yes Male COBB Unk 82 Male COBB Yes 63 Female COBB Yes 68 Male COBB Yes 56 Male COBB No 77 Male COWETA Yes 42 Female COWETA Yes 91 Female DEKALB Unk 31 Male DEKALB Yes 65 Female DEKALB Yes 65 Male DOUGHERTY Yes 45 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 69 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 42 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 66 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 43 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 79 Male DOUGHERTY Yes 78 Male DOUGHERTY Unk 67 Female DOUGHERTY Unk 85 Female DOUGHERTY Unk 87 Female DOUGHERTY Unk 53 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 61 Female DOUGHERTY Yes 66 Female DOUGHERTY Yes Male DOUGHERTY Unk 92 Female DOUGHERTY Unk 77 Male DOUGHERTY Unk 84 Male DOUGHERTY Unk 66 Male DOUGLAS No 48 Female EARLY Yes 51 Female FAYETTE No 79 Male FAYETTE Yes 83 Male FAYETTE Yes 77 Female FAYETTE Yes 75 Male FLOYD Yes 65 Female FLOYD Yes 87 Male FORSYTH Unk 62 Male FULTON Yes 66 Female FULTON Unk 58 Male FULTON Yes 68 Female FULTON Yes 70 Female FULTON Yes 33 Male FULTON Unk 70 Female FULTON Yes 90 Female FULTON Unk 63 Male FULTON Yes 68 Male FULTON Yes Female FULTON Unk Male FULTON Yes 82 Male FULTON Unk 78 Male FULTON Unk 81 Male FULTON Yes 62 Male FULTON Yes 85 Male FULTON Unk 78 Male GORDON Yes 69 Female GWINNETT Yes 85 Female GWINNETT Yes 76 Female HEARD Unk 80 Male HENRY Yes 73 Male HENRY Unk 64 Male HOUSTON Yes 85 Male HOUSTON Unk 64 Female LEE Yes 58 Male LEE Yes 55 Female LEE Yes 49 Male LEE Yes 68 Female LEE Yes 54 Male LEE Yes 66 Male LOWNDES Yes 71 Male MADISON Yes 89 Female MITCHELL Yes 29 Female PEACH Unk 76 Female PICKENS Yes 57 Female ROCKDALE Yes 44 Female ROCKDALE Yes 73 Male SUMTER Yes 73 Male SUMTER Yes 75 Male TERRELL Yes 73 Female TERRELL Unk 61 Female TROUP Yes 67 Male UNKNOWN Unk 93 Male WHITFIELD Yes 48 Male WORTH Unk The CDC reports COVID-19 has caused 2,405 deaths in the United States. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts there will be 82,141 COVID-19 related deaths in the United States and 2,777 deaths in Georgia. The state is predicted to hit peak hospital resource use on April 22. If the model proves correct, the COVID-19 deaths will begin to taper off by May. The IHME model was the one used by Emory University epidemiologist Carlos del Rio in a briefing with the media on Monday. Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include: – Fever – Cough – Shortness of breath The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention: – Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath – Persistent pain or pressure in the chest – New confusion or inability to arouse – Bluish lips or face Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health: – Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. – Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. – Avoid close contact with people who are sick. – Stay home when you are sick. – Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash. – Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks. “Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.” For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.