Georgia reports first coronavirus death

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office is reporting the first coronavirus-related death in Georgia.

“The individual, a 67-year-old male, was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone since testing positive for COVID-19 on March 7,” Kemp’s office said. “In addition to being infected with coronavirus disease, this individual also had underlying medical conditions.”

Older people are at an increased risk of dying from COVID-19.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness, including older adults (60+ years of age) and people with serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease,” the Governor’s Office reported. “If you are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 because of your age or because you have a serious long-term health problem, it is important for you to be prepare now in the event of a community outbreak of COVID-19. Be ready to stay at home for an extended period to limit your exposure to the virus. Ask your health care provider about having extra prescription medication on hand and stock up on over-the-counter medicines to treat fevers and other symptoms. Be sure you have two weeks of household items, groceries, and water so that you do not have to leave home.”

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/ novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/index. html.

The Governor’s Office also provided the following prevention tips:

– Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

– If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

