Georgia reports two more coronavirus deaths, including 42-year-old woman with health conditions

This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA – Georgia has confirmed its second and third COVID-19-related death.

“The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is confirming two additional deaths from COVID-19 in Georgia,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “The individuals, a 42-year-old woman and a 69-year-old-woman, both died in an Albany hospital. In addition to testing positive for COVID-19, each had existing medical conditions.”

After Gov. Kemp sent out his announcement, Emory Healthcare also confirmed a death at one of its facilities. It’s not clear if the death is a new one reported after the governor made his announcement or if it is included in the governor’s announcement.

“The Emory Healthcare community is saddened to learn of the first death of one of our patients with confirmed COVID-19 despite the heroic efforts of our physicians, nurses and care team,” a spokesperson for Emory Healthcare said. “For this patient’s family, this is an incredibly sad day. We are unable to provide any more details due to patient confidentiality. Emory Healthcare is committed to serving our patients and their loved ones with the most advanced care available throughout this unprecedented situation and beyond.”

A follow-up message to Emory was not immediately returned.

Georgia reported its first coronavirus death on March 12, 67-year-old male, was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone in Marietta.

“Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes are at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 and should always consult their healthcare provider if they are sick,” Kemp’s Office said. “Long-term care facilities, nursing homes and congregate living settings for older people must strictly follow COVID-19 prevention measures to stop rapid spread of the virus.”

The current count for the state has risen to 197 cases, up from 146 confirmed cases on March 17. DeKalb County has three new confirmed cases and the total count stands at 18.

Kemp urged people to do the following to stop the spread of the virus:

– Practice social distancing by putting at least six feet between yourself and other people.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home if you are sick.

– Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.

– Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/ novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/index. html.

