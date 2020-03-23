Gov. Brian Kemp plans COVID-19 announcement, asks Atlanta mayor to delay stay-at-home order

Share









Atlanta, GA – Gov. Brian Kemp will provide a COVID-19 briefing at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 23, and the governor’s office has asked Atlanta’s mayor to hold off on issuing a stay-at-home order until everyone hears what he has to say.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports, “Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told the city council on Monday that she is ready to issue a stay-at-home order, but has been asked by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to hold off until his 5 p.m. press conference.”

Gov. Kemp’s press conference will include comments by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey.

The briefing will be streamed live on Governor Kemp‘s Facebook Page and gbp.org.

