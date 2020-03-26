Gov. Kemp and other officials holding virtual town hall to discuss COVID-19 response

Share









Atlanta, GA – Gov. Brian Kemp and other officials will be part of a virtual town hall about Georgia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This broadcast will also feature interviews with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King,” Gov. Kemp’s office said.

The town hall will be broadcast on Thursday, March 26, at 8 p.m.

“During the unprecedented, hour-long program, Governor Brian P. Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, GEMA Director Homer Bryson, and Insurance Commissioner John King will take questions from journalists based on submissions from the public involving efforts to combat COVID-19 in Georgia,” Kemp’s office said. “Governor Kemp and task force members will participate from separate locations in accordance with social distancing guidelines.”

The presence of Gov. Kemp and Mayor Bottoms will provide a contrast in approaches to the crisis.

To date, Gov. Brian Kemp resisted calls for a statewide shutdown, opting instead to tell vulnerable people to isolate themselves and leaving the task of enforcing social distancing to local leaders. Mayor Bottoms has issued a stay-at-home order to Atlanta residents.

The town hall will be carried by more than 140 radio stations across Georgia, including the Georgia News Network, Cox Media Group in Atlanta and Athens, Salem Media Group in Atlanta, and Entercom Atlanta.

The following Atlanta channels will carry the broadcast:

WSBTV

FOX 5

11Alive

CBS46

Univision

Telemundo

GPB

