Hood Circle sewer project continues this week

Decatur, GA – Work on the Hood Circle sewer rehabilitation project will continue this week.

The Hood Circle project is a $3.2 million upgrade for one of the worst sewer spill sites in the county. It has had more than a dozen spills since 2014.

“Second Avenue has both lanes currently open for traffic until paving operations begin, which could potentially start Friday, March 20 or early next week, weather permitting,” the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management says. “Construction activity will resume on Hood Circle today [March 16] and continue the excavation of the roadway towards 3rd Avenue and then down to the 3rd Avenue and Leyden Street intersection. It is advised not to leave vehicles parked in the street in these specific areas where crews are present. Pending weather, all mainline pipe installation is scheduled to be complete within the next few weeks. There will be a small pipe installation behind a couple of the houses on East Lake Dr, 316 to 306, which will only last 2-3 days. Once all pipework is complete, the restoration will follow pending dry weather.”

The county also plans to fix the aging and deteriorating sewage and drainage system on Green Street in Decatur. It’s another one of the county’s worst spill sites, with 22 spills since 2012.

Phase 1 of the Green Street sewer replacement project has already been completed, replacing unsealed manhole covers (the types with finger/handhold holes) and other damaged covers.

The county has officially started Phase 2, beginning the process fixing about 670 linear feet of pipe on the north and southbound lanes between South Candler and Green/Burton streets. The total length of piping to be replaced is about 1,800 feet, according to Project Manager Tiffany Ware.

The work will require lane closures of sections of South Candler Street between Green Street and Bruton Street. The closures will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and these sections of the road are expected to reopen on Friday, March 13.

Writer Gabriel Owens contributed reporting to this story.

