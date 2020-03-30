In response to COVID-19, Decatur Mayor extends grace period for paying property taxes

Share









Decatur, GA – Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett on March 27 issued an emergency order extending the grace period for paying the first installment of Decatur’s 2020 property taxes.

The order is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has lead to widespread unemployment as businesses have shuttered.

The new grace period ends on July 15. Tax bills are being mailed on March 30 and they are due June 1. No penalties and interest will be applied if the bills are paid by July 15.

“We know families and businesses are struggling financially while also being concerned about their health and the health of their loved ones,” Mayor Garrett said. “This extension will provide property owners some extra time to make this payment.”

The city is also reevaluating its budget in response to the pandemic.

“The city is assessing the consequence of the public health emergency on its finances and will be developing a budget that reflects the anticipated impacts while continuing to maintain quality services including police and fire protection, emergency management, and sanitation services,” the statement from the city says. “Property taxes also support our local school system. City staff are ready to assist residents and property owners, to answer questions and to help provide the community support needed to weather this crisis.”

For more information about the city’s response, visit: https://www.decaturga.com/ems/page/covid-19-updates

