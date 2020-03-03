Jenette Bras opening store in Decatur, the company’s first outside of California

Share









Decatur, GA – Jenette Bras will open on East College Avenue in downtown Decatur on March 8.

“Catering to full-busted women, Jenette Bras is a fresh concept in Atlanta,” a press release from the company says. The address is 307-A East College Ave.

It will be Jenette Bras first store outside of California. The company is based Los Angeles where it has operated for 11 years. Following the March 8 opening, there will be a grand opening party on Thursday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m.

“The second Jenette Bras location to open in 2020, the 1150 sq.-ft. Decatur boutique will follow the mid-century design concept of the previous stores,” the press release says. “An airy reception room (complete with the all-important ‘Man Chair’) serves as the nerve center for the shop, controlling client flow and correlating the vital sizing data. Once checked in, the ladies are ushered into our atelier-style fit salon, the beating heart of the shop, with its great bra cabinet — informally known as ‘Moby Tits’ — jammed with stylish undergarments from Europe in sizes 30-44 D-K. Close beside, and glimpsed through reclaimed factory windows, is our well-organized stockroom for sports and nursing bras, cup-sized swimsuits, shapewear, and bridal lingerie.”

The shop’s slogan? “The Alphabet Starts At D.”

“This bosomy epic began in 2009 after co-founder and CEO Jenette Goldstein struggled to find bras in the United States to fit her own generous endowment,” the press release says. “Her husband, Aaron Noble, company co-founder and Creative Director (and in the running for world’s most fortunate man) suggested they open a store.”

If Goldstein’s name sounds familiar to you, you might remember her from her roles as Private Vazquez in James Cameron’s “Aliens,” as well as memorable parts in “Terminator 2” and “Titanic.”

She describes her self as a “pioneer of large-cup bra fitting in the United States and is excited to expand to the vibrant, independent spirit of Indie-catur.”

Goldstein’s choice to open here is personal, too. Her mom is from Atlanta and so are many people in her extended family.

“So many summers were spent at my grandparents’ house in Virginia Highlands and visiting my uncle on the floor at Rich’s Department Store—it feels a bit like coming home,” she said.

The company’s hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The business has free parking behind the store.

For additional information, visit jenettebras.com or follow @jenettebras_ATL on Instagram.

