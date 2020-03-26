LOADING

Latest report shows COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Georgia

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 26, 2020
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots. Photo by CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin, obtained via the Centers for Disease Control.
DeKalb County, GA – The latest information from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows that cases of COVID-19 continue to climb.

There are a total of 1,525 confirmed cases, 473 hospitalizations and 48 deaths. At 7 p.m. on March 25, there were 1,387 confirmed cases, 438 hospitalizations and 47 deaths.

In the latest figures, Dougherty County surpassed DeKalb County, recording 156 cases. Dekalb County currently has 129 confirmed cases, up from 125 reported on Wednesday evening.

The number of cases is likely much higher than is publicly known due to limited testing. People with mild symptoms aren’t being offered tests.

Confirmed cases and deaths in Georgia.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases No. Cases (%)
Total 1525 (100%)
Hospitalized 473(31.02%)
Deaths 48 (3.15%)

 

COVID-19 Testing by Lab
Lab Number of Positive Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 1274 7280
GPHL 251 1646

 

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County
County Cases
Fulton 211
Dougherty 156
Dekalb 129
Cobb 115
Bartow 86
Gwinnett 75
Carroll 50
Cherokee 38
Clayton 32
Lee 30
Henry 25
Clarke 24
Hall 21
Douglas 18
Floyd 16
Forsyth 15
Fayette 14
Coweta 12
Lowndes 12
Rockdale 12
Spalding 11
Columbia 10
Mitchell 10
Newton 10
Polk 10
Richmond 10
Troup 10
Chatham 9
Gordon 9
Houston 9
Bibb 8
Early 7
Laurens 7
Oconee 7
Paulding 7
Glynn 5
Muscogee 5
Peach 5
Sumter 5
Terrell 5
Tift 5
Whitfield 5
Worth 5
Barrow 4
Colquitt 4
Crisp 4
Lumpkin 4
Pickens 4
Bryan 3
Butts 3
Dawson 3
Effingham 3
Lamar 3
Monroe 3
Baldwin 2
Camden 2
Coffee 2
Decatur 2
Irwin 2
Jasper 2
Madison 2
Miller 2
Seminole 2
Tattnall 2
Turner 2
Twiggs 2
Washington 2
Baker 1
Ben Hill 1
Burke 1
Catoosa 1
Charlton 1
Chattooga 1
Clinch 1
Dodge 1
Fannin 1
Greene 1
Harris 1
Heard 1
Jackson 1
Jones 1
Liberty 1
Lincoln 1
Long 1
Macon 1
Meriwether 1
Morgan 1
Pierce 1
Pulaski 1
Randolph 1
Stephens 1
Taylor 1
Thomas 1
Toombs 1
Ware 1
White 1
Wilkes 1
Unknown 166

*Based on patient county of residence when known

Report generated on: 03/26/2020 11:28:11

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.

“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

