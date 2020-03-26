Latest report shows COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Georgia

Share









DeKalb County, GA – The latest information from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows that cases of COVID-19 continue to climb.

There are a total of 1,525 confirmed cases, 473 hospitalizations and 48 deaths. At 7 p.m. on March 25, there were 1,387 confirmed cases, 438 hospitalizations and 47 deaths.

In the latest figures, Dougherty County surpassed DeKalb County, recording 156 cases. Dekalb County currently has 129 confirmed cases, up from 125 reported on Wednesday evening.

The number of cases is likely much higher than is publicly known due to limited testing. People with mild symptoms aren’t being offered tests.

Confirmed cases and deaths in Georgia. COVID-19 Confirmed Cases No. Cases (%) Total 1525 (100%) Hospitalized 473(31.02%) Deaths 48 (3.15%)

COVID-19 Testing by Lab Lab Number of Positive Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 1274 7280 GPHL 251 1646

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County County Cases Fulton 211 Dougherty 156 Dekalb 129 Cobb 115 Bartow 86 Gwinnett 75 Carroll 50 Cherokee 38 Clayton 32 Lee 30 Henry 25 Clarke 24 Hall 21 Douglas 18 Floyd 16 Forsyth 15 Fayette 14 Coweta 12 Lowndes 12 Rockdale 12 Spalding 11 Columbia 10 Mitchell 10 Newton 10 Polk 10 Richmond 10 Troup 10 Chatham 9 Gordon 9 Houston 9 Bibb 8 Early 7 Laurens 7 Oconee 7 Paulding 7 Glynn 5 Muscogee 5 Peach 5 Sumter 5 Terrell 5 Tift 5 Whitfield 5 Worth 5 Barrow 4 Colquitt 4 Crisp 4 Lumpkin 4 Pickens 4 Bryan 3 Butts 3 Dawson 3 Effingham 3 Lamar 3 Monroe 3 Baldwin 2 Camden 2 Coffee 2 Decatur 2 Irwin 2 Jasper 2 Madison 2 Miller 2 Seminole 2 Tattnall 2 Turner 2 Twiggs 2 Washington 2 Baker 1 Ben Hill 1 Burke 1 Catoosa 1 Charlton 1 Chattooga 1 Clinch 1 Dodge 1 Fannin 1 Greene 1 Harris 1 Heard 1 Jackson 1 Jones 1 Liberty 1 Lincoln 1 Long 1 Macon 1 Meriwether 1 Morgan 1 Pierce 1 Pulaski 1 Randolph 1 Stephens 1 Taylor 1 Thomas 1 Toombs 1 Ware 1 White 1 Wilkes 1 Unknown 166

*Based on patient county of residence when known

Report generated on: 03/26/2020 11:28:11

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.

“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.