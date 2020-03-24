LifeLine sees 757 animal placements in one week during COVID-19 outbreak

Share









Atlanta, GA – LifeLine Animal Project reports that Atlantans have cleared 757 animals from its shelters in the span of a week.

The adoptions came amidst the COVID-19 outbreak that has left many people in the community out of work and wondering what’s next.

“LifeLine Animal Project reports that from March 13 to 20, 328 animals were adopted and another 418 fostered after LifeLine put out a plea for adopters and foster homes,” LifeLine said in a press release. “With 40-to-60 animals entering their shelters daily, LifeLine, which manages DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services and has a private shelter, says it is critical to get an additional 300 dogs and cats out due to limited space. They are offering $20 adoptions through March 31, which includes the animal’s spay/neuter, microchip and vaccines. For customer safety and convenience, the organization is offering appointment-only visits. They will also bring animals outside to meet people at their cars.”

Here’s the full announcement, from LifeLine:

ATLANTA (March 23, 2020) — Atlantans are opening up their hearts and homes as they step up to take in the city’s shelter animals during the COVID-19 outbreak. LifeLine Animal Project reports that from March 13 to 20, 328 animals were adopted and another 418 fostered after LifeLine put out a plea for adopters and foster homes. With 40-to-60 animals entering their shelters daily, LifeLine, which manages DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services and has a private shelter, says it is critical to get an additional 300 dogs and cats out due to limited space. They are offering $20 adoptions through March 31, which includes the animal’s spay/neuter, microchip and vaccines. For customer safety and convenience, the organization is offering appointment-only visits. They will also bring animals outside to meet people at their cars. According to LifeLine Founder and CEO Rebecca Guinn, the community’s response exceeded her organization’s expectations. “We are very moved by the Atlanta community’s outpouring of support,” she said. “We hope it continues as is it still critical to move as many shelter animals into loving homes as possible.” Those unable to adopt can still make a huge difference and have a positive impact by fostering a dog in their home as they ride out the COVID-19 pandemic. LifeLine will supply the crate (while supplies last), veterinary care, food and other essentials. To learn more and make appointments to foster or adopt, please visit LifeLineAnimal.org/foster or LifeLineAnimal.org/adopt. For more information on how you can help, including donating supplies or funds, please visit bit.ly/helpATLanimals.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.