Local school districts plan to provide meals during coronavirus shutdown

DeKalb County, GA – With schools closed indefinitely, some students are at risk of losing access to a reliable source of healthy meals.

Local school districts are making sure that doesn’t happen.

The districts have set up sites where students can pick up meals until schools are back in session.

“DeKalb County School District has increased its feeding sites to a total of 23 locations during the COVID-19 closure,” a spokesperson for the district says. “All DeKalb County students can receive a free bagged lunch daily, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon at the schools listed.”

Here are the meal pickup sites for DeKalb County Schools:

Region I

Cross Keys HS

Sequoyah MS

Region II

Idlewood ES

Tucker MS

Region III

Lithonia HS

Marbut ES

Region IV

Clarkston HS

Jolly ES

Region V

Chapel Hill MS

Narvie J. Harris ES

Region VI

Bethune MS

Canby Lane ES

Region VII

McNair MS

Early Learning Center

Recreation Centers

Gresham Recreation

3113 Gresham Road

Atlanta, GA 30316

Exchange Intergenerational

2771 Columbia Drive

Decatur, GA 30034

Redan Recreation

1839 Phillips Rd.

Lithonia, GA 30058

Tobie Grant

644 Parkdale Drive

Scottdale, GA 30079

N.H. Scott

2230 Tilson Road

Decatur, GA 30032

Lucious Sanders

2484 Bruce Street

Lithonia, GA 30058

Mason Mill

1340- B McConnell Drive

Decatur, GA 30033

Hamilton

3263 Chapel Street

Scottdale, GA 30079

Midway Recreation Center

3181 Midway Rd

Decatur, GA 30032

City Schools of Decatur also has set up a way for students to grab a meal.

“The School Nutrition Department will provide all students the option to pick up two meals a day at Decatur High School beginning Wednesday, March 18,” the School District said. “This will allow our staff time to get the necessary food deliveries to begin this service. Our goal is to make sure all of our students continue to have access to food during the extended school closure. These meals will be a cold breakfast and a cold lunch offered in a grab and go setting. The program is open to all City Schools of Decatur students. We are unable to extend this meal service to siblings who are not CSD students, parents/guardians, or the general public. Meals will be available for pickup daily 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Students may only pick up two meals (one breakfast and one lunch) per day and may not purchase additional meals. The CSD student must be present to pick up their meals. All meal prices will remain the same as a typical school day and all approved free and reduced lunch applications will be honored. It is unclear whether this is something our students will take advantage of; we will evaluate this program throughout our closure to determine if participation is high enough to continue or require modifications.”

Atlanta Public Schools will provide free meals, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations:

Bunche Middle School

1925 Niskey Lake Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Cleveland Avenue Elementary School

2672 Old Hapeville Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

Douglass High School

225 Hamilton E Holmes Dr., NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Phoenix Academy (formerly Alonzo Crim High School)

256 Clifton St., SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Sylvan Hills Middle School

1461 Sylvan Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

The Atlanta Community Food Bank has more than 50 sites for food distribution. Click here for that list.

Ready to eat meals are available at the following sites courtesy of APS partner GOODR.

Hosea Williams Feed The Hungry

4779 Mindy St., Atlanta, GA 30366

Phone: 404-755-3353

Food Pantry: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

10 a.m. – 12:00p.m. | Bring ID

Loaves and Fishes @ St. John the Wonderworker Parish

543 Cherokee Ave., SE Atlanta, GA 30312

Phone: 678-373-9433

Serves food Monday – Friday

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Bags of shelf-stable groceries will also be available at five APS school sites.

“Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, all APS families can report to one of the five open APS school sites (Bunche, Cleveland Avenue, Douglass, Phoenix Academy, Sylvan Hills), Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., to receive a weekly bag of shelf-stable grocery items from the Atlanta Community Food Bank,” APS announced.

