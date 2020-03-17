Local school districts plan to provide meals during coronavirus shutdown

Local school districts plan to provide meals during coronavirus shutdownThe cafeteria at Westchester Elementary. Photo provided to Decaturish by Allison Goodman
DeKalb County, GA – With schools closed indefinitely, some students are at risk of losing access to a reliable source of healthy meals.
Local school districts are making sure that doesn’t happen.
The districts have set up sites where students can pick up meals until schools are back in session.
“DeKalb County School District has increased its feeding sites to a total of 23 locations during the COVID-19 closure,” a spokesperson for the district says. “All DeKalb County students can receive a free bagged lunch daily, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon at the schools listed.”
Here are the meal pickup sites for DeKalb County Schools:
Region I
Cross Keys HS
Sequoyah MS
Region II
Idlewood ES
Tucker MS
Region III
Lithonia HS
Marbut ES
Region IV
Clarkston HS
Jolly ES
Region V
Chapel Hill MS
Narvie J. Harris ES
Region VI
Bethune MS
Canby Lane ES
Region VII
McNair MS
Early Learning Center
Recreation Centers
Gresham Recreation
3113 Gresham Road
Atlanta, GA 30316
Exchange Intergenerational
2771 Columbia Drive
Decatur, GA 30034
Redan Recreation
1839 Phillips Rd.
Lithonia, GA 30058
Tobie Grant
644 Parkdale Drive
Scottdale, GA 30079
N.H. Scott
2230 Tilson Road
Decatur, GA 30032
Lucious Sanders
2484 Bruce Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
Mason Mill
1340- B McConnell Drive
Decatur, GA 30033
Hamilton
3263 Chapel Street
Scottdale, GA 30079
Midway Recreation Center
3181 Midway Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
City Schools of Decatur also has set up a way for students to grab a meal.
“The School Nutrition Department will provide all students the option to pick up two meals a day at Decatur High School beginning Wednesday, March 18,” the School District said. “This will allow our staff time to get the necessary food deliveries to begin this service. Our goal is to make sure all of our students continue to have access to food during the extended school closure. These meals will be a cold breakfast and a cold lunch offered in a grab and go setting. The program is open to all City Schools of Decatur students. We are unable to extend this meal service to siblings who are not CSD students, parents/guardians, or the general public. Meals will be available for pickup daily 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Students may only pick up two meals (one breakfast and one lunch) per day and may not purchase additional meals. The CSD student must be present to pick up their meals. All meal prices will remain the same as a typical school day and all approved free and reduced lunch applications will be honored. It is unclear whether this is something our students will take advantage of; we will evaluate this program throughout our closure to determine if participation is high enough to continue or require modifications.”
Atlanta Public Schools will provide free meals, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations:
Bunche Middle School
1925 Niskey Lake Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Cleveland Avenue Elementary School
2672 Old Hapeville Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
Douglass High School
225 Hamilton E Holmes Dr., NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Phoenix Academy (formerly Alonzo Crim High School)
256 Clifton St., SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
Sylvan Hills Middle School
1461 Sylvan Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
The Atlanta Community Food Bank has more than 50 sites for food distribution. Click here for that list.
Ready to eat meals are available at the following sites courtesy of APS partner GOODR.
Hosea Williams Feed The Hungry
4779 Mindy St., Atlanta, GA 30366
Phone: 404-755-3353
Food Pantry: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
10 a.m. – 12:00p.m. | Bring ID
Loaves and Fishes @ St. John the Wonderworker Parish
543 Cherokee Ave., SE Atlanta, GA 30312
Phone: 678-373-9433
Serves food Monday – Friday
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Bags of shelf-stable groceries will also be available at five APS school sites.
“Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, all APS families can report to one of the five open APS school sites (Bunche, Cleveland Avenue, Douglass, Phoenix Academy, Sylvan Hills), Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., to receive a weekly bag of shelf-stable grocery items from the Atlanta Community Food Bank,” APS announced.
