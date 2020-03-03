Marvel’s ‘Loki’ TV series filmed at North DeKalb Mall

Share









Greater Decatur, GA – Numerous readers have inquired about a large filming project taking place at North DeKalb Mall.

Decaturish has learned that the film crews are working on Marvel’s forthcoming “Loki” TV series that will be available on the Disney+ streaming service.

It is the second Marvel project to film in the Decatur area recently. Last week film crews were in downtown Decatur and they were reportedly working on the “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” television series.

A film permit provided by DeKalb County shows that filming at the mall began on Feb. 25 and concluded on Feb. 28. It involved shooting after 11 p.m. The scene was described as a “futuristic big box store” set in 2050. There were numerous pieces of equipment at the mall, including a dolly and track, camera crane, cherry picker, genie boom and scissor lift. Special effects included rain and smoke.

According to Comicbook.com, the show could feature a female version of the Loki character.

If you value having local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a supporter of Decaturish. Your support keeps the news free for everyone. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us tell the story of your community. To learn more, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.