Paving of Second Avenue begins as DeKalb continues making Hood Circle sewer improvements

Decatur, GA – Work on the Hood Circle sewer rehabilitation project continues.

The Hood Circle project is a $3.2 million upgrade for one of the worst sewer spill sites in the county. It has had more than a dozen spills since 2014.

The county announced that paving of Second Avenue began today, March 19.

“Please do not park vehicles on the street as this will delay construction,” the County Department of Watershed Management said. “Paving is expected to last three days and will be complete on Saturday, March 21.”

The city of Decatur added, “Motorists through the area should continue to follow posted detours until advised otherwise.”

The county also plans to fix the aging and deteriorating sewage and drainage system on Green Street in Decatur. It’s another one of the county’s worst spill sites, with 22 spills since 2012.

Phase 1 of the Green Street sewer replacement project has already been completed, replacing unsealed manhole covers (the types with finger/handhold holes) and other damaged covers.

The county has officially started Phase 2, beginning the process fixing about 670 linear feet of pipe on the north and southbound lanes between South Candler and Green/Burton streets. The total length of piping to be replaced is about 1,800 feet, according to Project Manager Tiffany Ware.

