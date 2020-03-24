(PHOTOS) The people and places affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Decatur, GA – Taking photos of the COVID-19 pandemic provided a unique challenge for photographer Dean Hesse.
You can’t see a virus. You can only see the people and places it affects.
We decided early on we would need stock photos of various places in Decatur, devoid of people. We knew that was coming. As the crisis dragged on, we also decided to get photos of the people touched by this pandemic. How was it affecting them? How have their lives changed?
The following photos were taken over the last week or so. In all cases, the photographer used appropriate social distancing practices. We have already published some of these photos with other Decaturish articles.
Cindy and Jody Hatcher of Oakhurst set up their front yard dinosaur skeleton in a giant mask, trash bag gloves and a jug of hand sanitizer. “We didn’t want anyone to think we don’t take this seriously but we figured people need a laugh.” Said Cindy. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mailman making his rounds in downtown Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Downtown Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Interior shot of Chef Terry Koval’s The Deer And The Dove Restaurant in Downtown Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Photo by Dean Hesse
Social distancing. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Pollen clings to a puddle of water on an empty Ponce De Leon Place, Saturday, March 21. Photo by Dean Hesse
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Madison Duncan sits on the front porch while self-isolating in Oakhurst, March 22, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A lone pedestrian makes his way down Church Street in Downtown Decatur on Saturday, March 21. Photo by Dean Hesse
Sycamore Street is mostly empty on Saturday, March 21. Photo by Dean Hesse
A sign on the Little Shop of Stories in Downtown Decatur says “Because we love you we are closed.” Photo by Dean Hesse
Lenox Cupcakes Manager, Malissa Thornton said they are offering take out and curbside pickup only at this time. “All of our wedding and party business has canceled. We are giving cupcakes to the needy and the homeless. We moved the display case to the front of the store and are letting one customer in at a time. We are using gloves and sanitizing.” Photo by Dean Hesse
Kim Jacobs, manager of Wild Oats. & Billy Goats in Downtown Decatur says the store has modified hours depending on traffic. She said their merchandise is created by local artists and they are offering private shopping, online specials and free delivery in the Decatur Zip Code. Photo by Dean Hesse
Frances Ennis leaves Leon’s Full Service with food for her family. “We are trying to select a few local businesses to support in a safe way. Our children haven’t been out of the house in nine days.” She said. Photo by Dean Hesse
Shalom Oruma, a laid-off employee of Lloyd’s Restaurant in Inman Park, gets enough food for a day or two from Mel McMillian, general manager of Victory Sandwich Bar in Inman Park at the Victory restaurant group’s location in Downtown Decatur. Owner Ian Jones said they are trying to feed as many now unemployed workers as they could with food from their various restaurants’ pantries. Photo by Dean Hesse
B-Side Wood Fired Bagels baristas Shannon McGraw and Simone Forte work for tips after being laid off from their jobs. Photo by Dean Hesse
Fabian who lost his job at B-Side Wood Fired Bagels volunteers his time in the kitchen to help keep the business going.
Terry Koval, owner and chef at the Deer And The Dove and B-Side Wood Fired Bagels on Sycamore Street said he had to let his entire staff go. He is asking people to contact their senators and representatives to demand that independent businesses be part of a federal stimulus plan/
A sign at Sq/Ft on Sycamore St. encourages people to shop online with free home delivery and says “Don’t miss a birthday because of this crap.” Photo by Dean Hesse
Sycamore Street in Downtown Decatur is devoid of people on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse
The MARTA Plaza in Downtown Decatur is all but deserted on a beautiful spring afternoon. Photo by Dean Hesse
Usually-coveted parking spots on N. McDonough Street in Downtown Decatur are empty on Saturday, March 21. Photo by Dean Hesse
The Waffle House in Downtown Decatur is temporarily closed. The Avondale Estates location and others in the area remain open as of Saturday, March 21. Photo by Dean Hesse
Local businesses are doing what they can to stay afloat. Photo by Dean Hesse
The Brick Store Pub is doing a Soup Kitchen from noon to 4 p.m. giving out free soup and sandwiches on a donation-only basis with all proceeds going to the restaurants’ staff. They will be taking Sunday off to regroup and starting back at noon on Monday. Pictured (l-r) owner Dave Blanchard, general manager Sam Zaboro-Skie and Sarah Blanchard. Photo by Dean Hesse
Ted’s Montana Grill. Photo by Dean Hesse
Jason Shadix, owner of Found Co. Decatur on W. Ponce De Leon Ave. who had only two customers on Friday said, “We are all in this together.” Photo by Dean Hesse
Chai Pani Indian Street Food on W. Ponce De Leon Avenue. Photo by Dean Hesse
Cami Townsend and Mike Townsend said they have been strictly adhering to recommended social distancing. Photo by Dean Hesse
Taqueria Del Sol owner Mike Clank as he prepared to open on Saturday, March 21, said his business will be doing take out only. Photo by Dean Hesse
My Parents’ Basement in Avondale Estates. Photo by Dean Hesse
Local congregations are finding alternative ways to worship. Photo by Dean Hesse
Shoppers line up to get inside the Sam’s Club on Clairmont Road to stock up on supplies, Friday, March 13. The line stretched across the front of the store and into the parking lot but several people said it wasn’t bad and the line was moving quickly. Water and paper goods seemed to be in high demand. Photo by Dean Hesse
Shoppers appeared to take the wait in stride as they lined up to get inside the Sam’s Club on Clairmont Road to stock up on supplies, Friday, March 13. The line stretched across the front of the store and into the parking lot but several people said it wasn’t bad and the line was moving quickly. Water and paper goods seemed to be in high demand. Photo by Dean Hesse
March 14, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Recreation Center. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Church Street in Downtown Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sam, who goes by his first name only, plays the bagpipes in front of Sweet Melissa’s restaurant on E. Court Square in Downtown Decatur, March 14, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you value having local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a supporter of Decaturish. Your support keeps the news free for everyone. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us tell the story of your community. To learn more, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.