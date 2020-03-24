(PHOTOS) The people and places affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Share









Decatur, GA – Taking photos of the COVID-19 pandemic provided a unique challenge for photographer Dean Hesse.

You can’t see a virus. You can only see the people and places it affects.

We decided early on we would need stock photos of various places in Decatur, devoid of people. We knew that was coming. As the crisis dragged on, we also decided to get photos of the people touched by this pandemic. How was it affecting them? How have their lives changed?

The following photos were taken over the last week or so. In all cases, the photographer used appropriate social distancing practices. We have already published some of these photos with other Decaturish articles.

