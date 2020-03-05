President Trump will visit CDC on March 6. Expect traffic delays

Share









DeKalb County, GA – President Trump will visit the Centers for Disease Control on Friday, March 6 to discuss the coronavirus outbreak.

Emory University is warning its employees about possible traffic delays.

“President Trump is scheduled to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, March 6, resulting in heavy traffic delays and congestion in the Clifton Rd. area from mid- to late afternoon,” an email from the university says. “Avoid the area if possible. Consult with your manager if telecommuting is an option.”

There have been no reported cases of coronavirus in DeKalb County.

In other coronavirus news:

– The DeKalb County School District has established a “Coronavirus Taskforce” that will review guidance from local, state and federal agencies and create a response plan for the district.

“The DeKalb County School District continues to work collaboratively with our partners at the DeKalb Board of Health, DeKalb Emergency Management Agency, Centers for Disease Control and neighboring school districts to monitor the status of the potential coronavirus threat,” a press release from the School District says. “We know that prevention is important. Schools have been reminded of appropriate hygiene strategies to keep germs from spreading. We are also monitoring daily student and staff absences and ensuring that appropriate cleaning strategies are being used in all schools and centers. Keeping our students and staff safe remains our top priority.”

– Gov. Brian Kemp will give a coronavirus update on Thursday afternoon, March 5.

“Gov. Kemp and officials will give an update on recent discussions with federal officials regarding coronavirus preparedness and the state’s ability to now test COVID-19 kits at the Georgia Public Health Laboratory in Decatur,” the press release from the governor’s office says.

The DeKalb County Board of Public Health is taking the lead on the local response. The Health Board offered the following prevention tips:

Best Practices – Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. – Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. – Avoid close contact with people who are sick. – Stay home when you are sick. – Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. – Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. – If you do not have symptoms of COVID-19, do not wear face masks. According to the CDC, surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people. Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against COVID-19. If you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms. For the updated information about COVID-19 log on to: dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html. Find answers to frequently asked questions at

