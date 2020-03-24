Public invited to tune in to City Schools of Decatur work session on March 24

Share









Decatur, GA – City Schools of Decatur will hold an online work session on Tuesday, March 24, and the public is invited to tune in.

The meeting starts at 3 p.m.

The agenda includes the district’s plans for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and a discussion of the senior homestead exemption committee.

People can attend the meeting using Zoom. For instructions on how to tune in, click here. To view the meeting click here.

“As is typical for our work sessions, there is no public comment portion, so microphones will be turned off for those not participating in the meeting discussion,” Superintendent David Dude said.

Dude also recorded this message for parents of CSD students:

Posted by Superintendent David Dude on Monday, March 23, 2020

