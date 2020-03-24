LOADING

Public invited to tune in to City Schools of Decatur work session on March 24

Public invited to tune in to City Schools of Decatur work session on March 24

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 24, 2020
The Decatur School Board met on March 10. Pictured left to right: Board members Jana Johnson-Davis, Heather Tell, Tasha White, Superintendent David Dude, and Board Member James Herndon. Photo by Sara Amis
Decatur, GA – City Schools of Decatur will hold an online work session on Tuesday, March 24, and the public is invited to tune in.

The meeting starts at 3 p.m.

The agenda includes the district’s plans for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and a discussion of the senior homestead exemption committee.

People can attend the meeting using Zoom. For instructions on how to tune in, click here. To view the meeting click here.

“As is typical for our work sessions, there is no public comment portion, so microphones will be turned off for those not participating in the meeting discussion,” Superintendent David Dude said.

Dude also recorded this message for parents of CSD students:

Posted by Superintendent David Dude on Monday, March 23, 2020

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com.

