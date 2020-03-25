Report: Employee in Superior Court Clerk’s office passes away due to COVID-19

Share









DeKalb County, GA – CBS 46 reports that an employee in the Superior Court Clerk’s office passed away after she contracted COVID-19.

The news came a few days after the Superior Court Clerk’s Office announced it would close on March 23 and reopen on April 13 following staff exposure to the virus.

The Clerk’s Office will offer “socially distant services” during this time.

“The Clerk of Superior Court Debra DeBerry was notified on March 20, 2020, of a potential exposure to COVID-19 by a member of her staff,” a letter from CEO Michael Thurmond’s Office said. “On March 12, 2020, all county employees received a memo from DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond requiring staff to remain at home if they were experiencing common cold or flu like symptoms. This staff member did not report to work after March 12, 2020.”

CBS 46 identified the employee as Rushia Stephens. She was a music teacher and worked in the Clerk’s Office as a record technician, CBS 46 reported. She was the wife of Corneill Stephens, a retired DeKalb County Magistrate.

“A family friend told CBS46 that Stephens went to see a doctor more than once,” CBS 46 reported. “She was sent home from the hospital late last week after being told she was okay. She died shortly after.”

Stephens’ death is one of the first publicly reported fatalities in DeKalb County caused by COVID-19.

As of 7 p.m. on March 24, the state has 1097 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths. There are currently 361 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

There are now 107 confirmed COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County, making DeKalb No. 2 in the state for confirmed cases. The number of cases is likely much higher than is publicly known due to limited testing. People with mild symptoms aren’t being offered tests.

