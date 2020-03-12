Report: Georgia Legislature to suspend session due to coronavirus outbreak

Share









Atlanta, GA – The Georgia Legislature has suspended the current session due to the coronavirus outbreak, WABE reported.

“We are going to be calm and get through our business,” said House Speaker David Ralston told WABE on Thursday afternoon, March 12. “And then we will entertain a motion to suspend later in the evening.”

Gov. Brian Kemp is urging everyone to stay calm. Atlanta INtown reports that Gov. Kemp has ordered state employees to work from home.

Meanwhile, at the Big Kroger on North Decatur Road, there’s a rush to stock up on essentials. Reader Tonio Andrade said, “This is actually one of the shorter lines. This place is packed, every last parking space filled, and lines stretching all the way up almost every aisle. People are saying it takes 45 minutes or an hour to check out. The stock seems pretty good though.”

