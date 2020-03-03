Scottdale Early Learning plans to officially open second location in Decatur

Share









Decatur, GA – Scottdale Early Learning on Friday, March 6, will celebrate the grand opening of its second childcare facility.

It will be located at 2939 Midway Road in Decatur, three miles from its original location.

“The non-profit early care and educational organization raised $2.2 million in just nine months to purchase and renovate the new building, as well as hire and train new staff to care for the students at the new location,” a press release about the new facility says.

Scottdale Early Learning’s original location at 479 Warren Avenue in Scottdale will continue to operate. The new building has allowed the organization to double its enrollment and clear some names off its waiting list. Classes began at the new building in January and the facility has 32 students. It can accommodate 100. It will be officially known as Scottdale Early Learning at Midway Woods.

“I am extremely grateful to our Board of Directors for having the vision to expand SEL’s facilities and staff in order to better fulfill our mission of providing early education that fosters the intellectual, creative, social, emotional and physical development of our students,” Scottdale Early Learning CEO Maryum Lewis Gibson said. “Thanks to generous support from the Community Foundation, we were able to develop a comprehensive strategic plan, which gave SEL a clearly-defined road map to achieve our goal of serving more children and families.”

The largest gift the organization received was a $750,000 grant from the Joseph B. Whitehead Foundation / United Way of Greater Atlanta.

“We were able to purchase the new facility without a down payment thanks to a bridge loan from the Reinvestment Fund, supported with capital from the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and Reinvestment Fund’s network of investors,” Gibson said. “This loan was created for us with a very favorable interest rate and flexibility, which made the new building purchase possible while the capital campaign was underway.”

The organization also made improvements to its Warren Street facility last year.

“We were delighted when we found the facility that has become Scottdale Early Learning at Midway Woods,” Gibson said in the press release. “We already had families from Midway Woods inquiring about our programs, so we knew the need was there. It’s close to our original facility and didn’t need extensive improvements. C. D. Moody Construction expanded and renovated the building, but all in all, it’s a very good fit for what we needed.”

