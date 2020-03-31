Sheriff Melody Maddox taking precautions after second employee tests positive for COVID-19

Share









DeKalb County, GA – DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox is taking precautions after an employee she worked closely with tested positive for COVID-19.

So far two employees and two inmates have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Today, the sheriff found herself back at home and being screened via Tele-Med services after a second DeKalb Jail employee tested positive for COVID-19,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The 45-year old female jail operations supervisor frequently accompanied Sheriff Maddox on her strolls through the massive million-square-foot facility to share words of encouragement with inmates and jail staff and to assess the agency’s performance at meeting their needs.

“Sheriff Maddox became a link in the agency’s protocol for reverse investigation of direct and indirect contact once the affected jail supervisor learned of her test results. The procedure is designed to inform anyone who might have been exposed so they can take necessary precautions. And that is what Sheriff Maddox did – seeking medical screenings for symptoms. None were found.”

She said she has been “medically-cleared to continue working” but said she is aware that “no one is exempt from this threat.”

“Our challenge is that this agency never closes, and we are constantly in proximity to each other and individuals from throughout the community,” she said. “The men and women of the sheriff’s office are to be commended for their selflessness in providing security for the facility and the public. We are doing all that we can to keep them safe as we continue to do what we are mandated to do.”

