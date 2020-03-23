LOADING

Type to search

‘Some prize that will be’ – The COVID-19 pandemic, told through haiku

Avondale Estates Business COVID-19 Crime and public safety Decatur Editor's Pick Food Kirkwood Metro ATL Tucker

‘Some prize that will be’ – The COVID-19 pandemic, told through haiku

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 23, 2020
The MARTA Plaza in downtown Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse
Share

 

Decaturish asked the HaikuMom group to share their haikus inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what they had to say:

Parents work from home
Kids watch frozen two all day
Into the unknown

It is so quiet
Oakhurst Elementary
Playground is empty

Social distancing
Neighbors drink outside
I’m six feet away

– Amanda Styles

I miss my mailman
I wave to him from the door
But it’s not the same

At this time last week
I cursed daylight savings time
Oh, young grasshopper

– Meagan Mehlhop Berardi

What’ll we do today?
Same thing we did yesterday.
Yes, homeschool is on.

– Kelly Cooke Brock

A haiku a day
Will keep the doctor away
And washing your hands!

– Kelly Walsh

Sure, conference calls. Work.
But baking, board games, horseplay!
Dog happy. Us too.

– Tanya Comer Frazee

It is so true that,
Introverts shall inherit
The earth that is left

After extroverts
Destroy it completely
Some prize that will be

My pantry runneth,
Over into the kitchen,
Who will cook all this.

– Zoë Gangemi Barracano

Seen in a movie,
crowds of people seem strange now.
It’s the new normal.

Courtesies in store:
I’ll wait by the condiments.
Thanks for berth to pass.

– Sharon Butler Kaivani

Today, we must learn.
At home wIth our family.
We will get through this.

– Molly Weaver Patterson

Strutting in Publix
N-95 strapped tight. Stay-
ing Alive” on Muzak.

People coughing like …
Allergies! Not ‘rona!
Like they took the swab.

Stockpiling fail.
Seventeen cans of baked beans
One roll of tp.

– Susan Carroll

Go forth, Decatur
Parking spaces finally
And yet, stay in car

– Jill Lenz

Afternoon recess
Mandatory for us all
Just don’t cough or sneeze

Last run to the store
I’ve said at least four times
Still need Oreos

– Sue Joyce

Unprecedented
Situation is Fluid
Flatten the curve, y’all

– Stacie Spychalski Buckley

Anyone need food
I purchased entire Kroger
Baking aisle in Hall

The Covid Virus
Be certain to stay away
From people you like

Rationing eggs here
This is no time for muscle
We need to bake guys

Incessant group calls
Kids friends think I am him
Ring, ring, ring, ring, ring

Fragrant and singing
Spring tempts me with her bounty
Ripe with her poison

Feeling Lil Jealous
Of people with OCD
This is your world now

– Jami Sue Becker

Social distancing
Means lots of togetherness
For an introvert.

Bracing for the worst.
So sad for those who will lose
Jobs, businesses, lives.

– Beth Kelhoffer

Scary pandemic
Paid leave, books, family time
Introvert heaven

“Stole” TP from work
Twelve sold out stores in three days
Thank God I have boys

– Sara Van Deventer Williams

So appreciate
The grocery workers now
Front lines, no glory.

– Katie Burkholder Brady

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus