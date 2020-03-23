‘Some prize that will be’ – The COVID-19 pandemic, told through haiku

Decaturish asked the HaikuMom group to share their haikus inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what they had to say:

Parents work from home

Kids watch frozen two all day

Into the unknown

It is so quiet

Oakhurst Elementary

Playground is empty

Social distancing

Neighbors drink outside

I’m six feet away

– Amanda Styles

I miss my mailman

I wave to him from the door

But it’s not the same

At this time last week

I cursed daylight savings time

Oh, young grasshopper

– Meagan Mehlhop Berardi

What’ll we do today?

Same thing we did yesterday.

Yes, homeschool is on.

– Kelly Cooke Brock

A haiku a day

Will keep the doctor away

And washing your hands!

– Kelly Walsh

Sure, conference calls. Work.

But baking, board games, horseplay!

Dog happy. Us too.

– Tanya Comer Frazee

It is so true that,

Introverts shall inherit

The earth that is left

After extroverts

Destroy it completely

Some prize that will be

My pantry runneth,

Over into the kitchen,

Who will cook all this.

– Zoë Gangemi Barracano

Seen in a movie,

crowds of people seem strange now.

It’s the new normal.

Courtesies in store:

I’ll wait by the condiments.

Thanks for berth to pass.

– Sharon Butler Kaivani

Today, we must learn.

At home wIth our family.

We will get through this.

– Molly Weaver Patterson

Strutting in Publix

N-95 strapped tight. Stay-

ing Alive” on Muzak.

People coughing like …

Allergies! Not ‘rona!

Like they took the swab.

Stockpiling fail.

Seventeen cans of baked beans

One roll of tp.

– Susan Carroll

Go forth, Decatur

Parking spaces finally

And yet, stay in car

– Jill Lenz

Afternoon recess

Mandatory for us all

Just don’t cough or sneeze

Last run to the store

I’ve said at least four times

Still need Oreos

– Sue Joyce

Unprecedented

Situation is Fluid

Flatten the curve, y’all

– Stacie Spychalski Buckley

Anyone need food

I purchased entire Kroger

Baking aisle in Hall

The Covid Virus

Be certain to stay away

From people you like

Rationing eggs here

This is no time for muscle

We need to bake guys

Incessant group calls

Kids friends think I am him

Ring, ring, ring, ring, ring

Fragrant and singing

Spring tempts me with her bounty

Ripe with her poison

Feeling Lil Jealous

Of people with OCD

This is your world now

– Jami Sue Becker

Social distancing

Means lots of togetherness

For an introvert.

Bracing for the worst.

So sad for those who will lose

Jobs, businesses, lives.

– Beth Kelhoffer

Scary pandemic

Paid leave, books, family time

Introvert heaven

“Stole” TP from work

Twelve sold out stores in three days

Thank God I have boys

– Sara Van Deventer Williams

So appreciate

The grocery workers now

Front lines, no glory.

– Katie Burkholder Brady