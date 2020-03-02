LOADING

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Agnes Scott College to honor Rosa Parks

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Agnes Scott College to honor Rosa Parks

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 2, 2020
Rosa Parks. Image obtained via Wikimedia Commons
Decatur, GA – This Sunday, March 8, Agnes Scott College hosts the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra as they celebrate the “Mother of the Civil Rights Movement,” Rosa Parks.

The celebration is part of International Women’s Day. Tickets are free, but reservations are required. To reserve a ticket, click here.

The event begins at 4 p.m. and will be held at Gaines Chapel, Presser Hall at Agnes Scott College located at 141 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030

Complimentary parking is located at 137 S. McDonough Street, Decatur, GA 30030. For directions, click here.

