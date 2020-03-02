The Square Pub in Decatur closing after 10 years in business

Share









This story has been updated.

The Square Pub in Decatur will be closing, possibly as soon as March 7.

The news was confirmed by the restaurant’s landlord and an employee of the restaurant who spoke to a photographer.

The Square Pub, located on the Square in downtown Decatur, is known for its pub food with a Southwestern twist and selection of craft beers. The restaurant describes itself as “the perfect spot to swing by for lunch, watch the big game, or meet up with friends for a drink.”

Attempts to reach owner Bob Rhein were unsuccessful. In 2018, Rhein opened GBG Market at 2033 Hosea Williams Drive in Kirkwood. That business closed in May of last year.

