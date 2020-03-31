Tucker Day postponed to September

Share









Tucker, GA – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the postponement of a decades-old Tucker tradition.

Tucker Day 2020 has been postponed from May 9 to September 26, the city announced.

“I want to compliment the volunteers who put on Tucker Day each year for their willingness to make this difficult decision,” Tucker Mayor Frank Auman said in a press release. “The countless hours of work they put into each of these great events is appreciated and we know thousands of revelers will appreciate it when they come to Main Street for the rescheduled event.”

The theme of this year’s festival is The Roaring 20’s. The event will feature dozens of booths and vendors as well as live music.

“We’re disappointed to have to move this great event, but we look forward to bringing The Roaring 20’s to life on September 26,” organizer Honey Van De Kreke said in the press release.

Organizers plan to hold the event on its traditional May date in 2021.

