Tucker Mayor imposes 9 p.m. curfew to curb coronavirus spread

Tucker, GA – Tucker Mayor Frank Auman has instituted a curfew to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Currently, there are no reported cases in Tucker, but testing for the virus has been limited.

As of March 20, there are now 420 confirmed cases in Georgia, a 46 percent increase in confirmed cases since March 19. There have been 13 deaths statewide. Yesterday there were 10 reported deaths.

In DeKalb County, there are now 35 confirmed cases, up from 22 reported yesterday.

Auman implemented the following policies:

– A curfew imposed between the hours or 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

– All businesses must comply with FEMA guidelines

– An order that any public gatherings within the City of Tucker meet with federal guidelines in terms of group size and social distancing

“Our general approach has been to allow as much freedom as possible to our people and businesses to continue normal activities as long as they could and would comply with guidance from our state and federal public health authorities,” Auman said. “The public response here in Tucker has been astounding and gratifying. Businesses have voluntarily closed or severely modified their practices [and] the public has been more cooperative than we could have hoped for.

“Now, despite all the voluntary compliance, I have reached the conclusion that we have run out of the logic that allows us to proceed on that basis alone, and that we must enforce certain restrictions to protect the public.”

The rules take effect at midnight this Friday evening, March 20.

The City Council held a meeting two nights ago to issue an emergency declaration.

The Tucker recreation center is closed. The city hall and annex are staffed with essential personnel only.

For now, the City Council meeting for Monday at 7 p.m. is still on. It will be held at the city hall annex.

A Tucker spokesperson said, “We will practice social distancing, so many of Council will be joining over the phone and anyone who shows up from the public will be spaced out appropriately.”

It is unclear if the public will be able to view the meeting remotely, either via live stream or via teleconference. Tucker doesn’t live stream its meetings. Most local governments have opted to either stream or hold their meetings by teleconference. Decaturish has requested an access code to allow a reporter to attend Monday’s meeting via teleconference.

