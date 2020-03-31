Tucker suspends in-person dining at restaurants, closes some businesses

Share









This story has been updated.

Tucker, GA – Mayor Frank Auman has issued a new emergency declaration expanding the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move follows heated online criticism of the city for declaring Tucker is not bound by the county’s shelter-in-place order.

In addition to clarifying earlier orders, the new order:

– Suspends in-person dining at restaurants

– Temporarily closes businesses with close customer contact (salons and massage establishments)

– Strongly encourages seniors (defined as age 60 and older) to stay home and requires those with weakened immune systems stay home

– Halts fees and penalties for businesses delinquent in securing a business license

Violations of the ordinance are punishable by a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail for each violation.

“We’re issuing an amended order to make clear to our residents and businesses the range of things we’ve done and are doing, and to make clear that these are enforceable and will be enforced,” Auman said. “We agree that aligning all the policies of the city and the county makes sense, but ours is smarter, more focused, more effective at gaining wide compliance and easier to unwind when the time comes.”

Auman notes that Tucker had been under a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. mandatory curfew for residents and businesses. The city also had mandated that residents and businesses follow CDC requirements on social distancing. Those mandates are still in effect.

