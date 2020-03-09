Two ‘presumptive’ coronavirus cases identified in DeKalb County

Share









This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA – Gov. Brian Kemp’s office reports that two “presumed positive” cases of coronavirus have been identified in DeKalb County.

DeKalb is home to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is leading the national response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kemp’s office reported that there are now six confirmed cases in Georgia and 11 “presumptive” positive cases, including two in DeKalb County.

“The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is awaiting confirmatory testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on five additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia,” the Governor’s Office said. “The additional cases are in Cobb, Fayette, Gwinnett, and two in DeKalb. The individuals are hospitalized, and the sources of their infections are unknown.”

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases (Total: 6) Fulton County: 3

Floyd County: 1

Polk County: 1

Cobb County: 1 Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Cases (Total: 11) Fulton County: 2

Cobb County: 3

Fayette County: 1

DeKalb County: 2

Gwinnett County: 2

Cherokee County: 1 Source: Office of Gov. Brian Kemp

Details about the DeKalb cases weren’t immediately available.

“The overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low, although elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk,” the Governor’s Office said.

If coronavirus reaches local schools, the reaction could be swift. On Monday, Fulton County Schools announced it would be closing all schools on March 10 after officials learned an employee had tested positive for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. DeKalb County and Atlanta Public Schools already have canceled out-of-state field trips. City Schools of Decatur hasn’t provided an update about whether it will also cancel out-of-state field trips.

The county’s chief executive officer has planned a town hall to discuss the county’s response. The county’s town hall meeting is set for March 11 at 7 p.m. at Rehoboth Baptist Church, located at 2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker. The event will be live-streamed as well. To view the live stream, click here.

The Governor’s Office encouraged all Georgians to take the following steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

– Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

– If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

“If you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and you develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away,” the Governor’s Office said. “Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and symptoms.”

Additional information about COVID-19 can be found at:

dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus

cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html

