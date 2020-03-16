What daycare centers are closed during the COVID-19 outbreak?

Share









The following daycare centers have closed their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Please note: This is not a complete list. This is a fluid situation and this information is subject to change. Check with your daycare provider for the most up to date information.

– The Frazer Center, Atlanta, GA

“Beginning Monday 3/16, Frazer Center is closing for two weeks or until further notice,” spokesperson Dina Shadwell said. “We also serve adults with developmental disabilities, and so our adult program is closed as well.”

– SAND preschool, Decatur, GA

As of March 13, SAND is closed for two weeks.

“We will reevaluate our closures before that time and follow the lead of city of Decatur and Dekalb County schools. Please be patient as we all try to understand how to make sure that we can return to our safe and loving SAND environment as soon as possible. We will keep you updated as we learn more.”

– Turning Sun Schools (multiple campuses)

All Turning Sun Schools are closed until further notice. School closures began on March 13.

A message sent to substitute teachers of the school said, “Based on information we have gathered, all campuses will likely be closed for the next two weeks (through March 27th). We do know that all campuses will be closed next week, so if you were scheduled to work between 3/16-3/20 please note that the schools will not be open during this time. That said, we are monitoring the news and school district information, and we will continue to follow the lead of the schools based on guidance from our public officials.”

– Embry Hills Preschool, Atlanta, GA

The school is closed starting today, March 16, until further notice.

– Holy Trinity Parish Preschool, Decatur, GA

Closed indefinitely.

If you have a daycare and/or preschool closing to report, let us know at editor@decaturish.com

