While work on Hood Circle sewer project continues, county plans to tackle Green Street project

Decatur, GA – The county Department of Watershed Management said that resurfacing of Second Avenue in Oakhurst will begin this week.

The work is part of the $3.2 million Hood Circle sewer upgrade project. It’s one of the worst sewer spill sites in the county and has had more than a dozen spills since 2014.

“Construction activity will begin on Hood Circle going towards 3rd Avenue on Monday, March 9, with appropriate road closures and detour routes,” the Watershed Management Department said. “This activity will last for 3-4 weeks, weather permitting. The county will continue to provide updates to reflect the actual project schedule.”

Second Avenue is expected to reopen to through traffic on March 16, weather permitting, with final paving to occur at an unspecified date in the future.

While that work is ongoing, on March 10 county CEO Michael Thurmond and the Department of Watershed Management will make a presentation about plans for the Green Street Sewer Replacement project in Decatur. It is the county’s second-worst sewer spill site.

“This project will include the installation of new sewer pipes on Green Street and in the neighborhoods near the Oakhurst community,” a press release from the county says. “With 22 spills since 2012, Green St. is second only to the Melanie Court site, which is currently being repaired.”

The March 10 meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at Campbell Hall – Frances Graves Auditorium at Agnes Scott College, located at 141 East College Avenue in Decatur.

