$25,000 reward offered for information about shooting at Solicitor-General’s home

DeKalb County, GA – Someone fired a gun into DeKalb County Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling’s home on April 11.

Now the county government, Crime Stoppers and the FBI have pooled their money to offer up a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest, indictment and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

“On Saturday, April 11, 2020, at approximately 10 p.m., the DeKalb County Police Department was dispatched to the home of Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling to investigate an incident during which shots were fired into her family’s home,” the county said in a press release. “While Coleman-Stribling and her family were in the home when the shooting occurred, no one was injured.”

The county police have been investigating the case in partnership with state and federal law enforcement.

“So far, no one has come forth with information,” the county says. “The $25,000 reward is a combined effort with the DeKalb County Government and FBI each contributing $10,000, along with $5,000 from Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information is urged to call the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).”

