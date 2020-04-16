Agnes Scott student receives 2020 Harry S. Truman Scholarship

Share









Decatur, GA – Leah Trotman, a student at Agnes Scott College, has been selected as the 2020 Truman Scholar.

She’s the college’s first Truman Scholarship recipient since 2009 and the college’s fifth since 1975.

She’s one of 62 scholars selected from 773 applicants representing 316 colleges and universities. The scholarships are awarded based on a student’s leadership, public service, academic achievement, panel interviews and essays.

Trotman is double majoring in international relations and public health. She was born and raised in the U.S. Virgin Islands and her essay topic was “Natural Disaster Response in the Virgin Islands.” She’s written several essays and policy statements on emergency preparedness and response in the Caribbean and Latin America.

“Applying for the Truman Scholarship was no easy task,” Leah said in a press release. “There were many long nights, meetings and plenty of interview preparation. At times, I wasn’t sure if I could muster up the mental strength to write one more sentence. But, as I sent out the last of the application materials, I knew I had made the right choice. The process helped to solidify and clarify my personal and professional short- and long-term goals. I am grateful for the experience.”

When she graduates, she wants to pursue a Master of Public Health in humanitarian health and disaster relief. Her goal is to “develop comprehensive disaster relief community health interventions and policies in the Caribbean and Latin America.”

“She aspires to a career as an executive within an international health agency in the area of disaster relief. Her ultimate goal is to become governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” the press release from Agnes Scott says. “The Truman Scholarship will provide Leah with vital support and mentoring opportunities to enable her to achieve her aspirations.”

