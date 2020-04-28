Atlanta Audubon provides virtual events for bird-lovers

Share









By Alex Brown, contributor

Atlanta, GA – One of the joys that haven’t been taken away during the COVID-19 pandemic has been birdwatching, birdsong, and the pleasure of a calming walk in nature.

Atlanta Audubon wants to enhance your outdoor time with their programs, which are now being hosted virtually as webinars and Facebook Live events.

Atlanta Audubon notes that they’ve seen an uptick in birdwatching due to people sheltering in place.

One of their upcoming events is a meeting of The Early Bird Book Club focused especially on owls. The event states, “Please read a book about owls—fiction, nonfiction, memoir, children’s—and come ready to share with the group.”

The book club welcomes all who enjoy reading about birds, birding, and birders, and is a “no commitment” book club, meaning you can join every now and then or every time.

The book club will meet on Sunday, May 3rd at 2 p.m. You can register here.

Also on Sunday, May 3rd, from 3:30 pm to 4:45 pm is “Feathers and Flames: Relationships Between Birds and Fire in Georgia with Malcolm Hodges.” Ecologist Malcom Hodges will “look at some of the ways our birds cope with and even rely on fire to survive.” You can learn more about Malcom Hodges and register for the event here.

Audubon Atlanta will continue to update its digital resources page with upcoming events.

