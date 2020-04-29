Atlanta Ballet announces 2020|2021 season, new resident choreographer

Share









By Alex Brown, contributor

Atlanta, GA – Although the final programs of Atlanta Ballet’s 2019|2020 had to be canceled in response to COVID-19, the artists still have exciting plans for the future.

Their 2020|2021 performance season will feature a mix of classics, contemporary works and world premieres – including some that were meant to be seen in the previous season.

Additionally, Artistic Director Gennadi Nedvigin has named Claudia Schreier as Atlanta Ballet’s resident choreographer, whose first commission of the three-year commitment in her new role with the company will be a world premiere for Atlanta Ballet 2.

The upcoming season is scheduled to span September 2020 to May 2021 and features works like Yuri Possokhov’s “Firebird” and adaptation of “The Nutcracker,” a world premiere of a work by Brazilian choreographer Juliano Nunes, Alonso King’s “Art Songs,” San Francisco dancer and choreographer Helgi Tomasson’s “Concerto Grosso,” and more

“We are disappointed that the dancers’ artistry will not be seen on stage this spring, but thrilled that we are able to work Giselle and some of the pieces that were set to make up the May 2020 program into next season’s lineup,” says Nedvigin. “We hope that news of our upcoming season will give ballet enthusiasts and arts lovers something to look forward to during this time of distance and uncertainty.”

For full details of the works planned for the upcoming season, please visit www.atlantaballet.com.

Founded in 1929, Atlanta Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the country and the official state Ballet of Georgia. Atlanta Ballet’s eclectic repertoire spans ballet history, highlighted by beloved classics and inventive originals. After 90 seasons, Atlanta Ballet continues its commitment to share and educate audiences on the empowering joy of dance.

