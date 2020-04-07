Atlanta Community Food Bank sets up text line to help people find food during pandemic

Share









Atlanta, GA – The Atlanta Community Food Bank and partner organizations have set up a text line to help people find food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In just over a week, the Food Bank has received nearly 3,000 texts from people needing food,” the Food Bank said in a press release. “This is a huge number and we know there may be more people in need as massive layoffs, pay cuts and furloughs are underway across metro Atlanta.”

People in need can text FINDFOOD or COMIDA in Spanish to 888-976-2232. In response, they will receive the location of a food pantry near them that has supplies.

The system will help people who are unemployed, elderly people who are home alone and kids who are away from school and not receiving daily meals.

