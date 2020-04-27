Atlanta History Center receives restoration award

Share









Atlanta, GA — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation presented the Atlanta History Center with an Excellence in Restoration award for their work on the restoration of the Battle of Atlanta cyclorama painting, a press release said.

The painting is a 360-degree oil-on-canvas depiction of the Battle of Atlanta during the Civil War. It was completed in 1886 and had been on public display in Grant Park since the 1890s. In 2014, a plan was worked out to relocate the cyclorama for display at the Atlanta History Center. The project involved the construction of a new building to house the painting and a team of art conservators to prepare the painting for the move. The restored diorama opened to the public in February 2019, the press release said.

The Atlanta History Center is temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, please visit AtlantaHistoryCenter.com.

To learn more about the Georgia Trust and the Preservation Awards, visit www.georgiatrust.org.

