Atlanta Police investigating murder on Murray Hill Avenue in Kirkwood

Crime and public safety Kirkwood

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 29, 2020
An Atlanta Police vehicle. Source: Wikimedia Commons
Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Police are investigating a murder that occurred in Kirkwood on April 28.

At 6:17 p.m., officers responded to a call about a person shot in the location of 145 Murray Hill Ave NE.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “The male was not alert, conscious, or breathing and was transported to Grady Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot during a dispute that occurred inside of a vehicle with a group of males. The males were last seen fleeing from the location in a black four-door Sedan.”

Homicide detectives are still investigating the incident.

