Atlanta Symphony Orchestra cancels rest of the season

This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA – According to a press release, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra announced that the remaining performances of the current season will be canceled. The season was scheduled to conclude on June 14.

“While providing inspiring and uplifting musical experiences to our community is our mission and our passion, we realize that we must do so while providing for the safety of our patrons, musicians and employees,” said ASO Executive Director Jennifer Barlament. “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. We made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining performances in our 75th anniversary season after consulting with public health experts and considering the continuing restrictions on public gatherings both in Atlanta and statewide. We feel that now, more than ever, it is vital for us to continue to share a message of inspiration and hope with the community. For now, in the interest of the well-being of all, we will do so remotely through the ASO Virtual Stage.”

The press release notes that patrons holding tickets for canceled performances may email the ASO at boxoffice@woodruffcenter.org or visit aso.org. The ASO staff and Board will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as needed.

ASO is taking action to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19 by coming to an agreement with the Atlanta Federation of Musicians on an amendment to its collective bargaining agreement, which would reduce expenses, provide flexible scheduling and enhance media capabilities, the press release says. They are also asking patrons to support the institution and musicians by donating back their canceled event tickets and resubscribing for the upcoming season. For more information on how you can support the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, visit aso.org/donate.

The press released also announced an expansion of the “ASO Virtual Stage”, a central hub of online content where you can view interviews, pre-recorded performances and educational programs.

“We are inspired by musicians around the world who are virtually sharing messages of hope and inspiration during these challenging times,” said ASO VP and General Manager Sameed Afghani, who is leading the ASO’s Virtual Stage effort. “The circumstances have fueled a tremendous amount of creativity from members of the ASO Family. We are thrilled to continue to share our music with people across Atlanta and around the world through this new portal.”

