Avondale Estates seeks input as it rewrites historic district guidelines

Avondale Estates, GA – The city of Avondale Estates wants public feedback as its leaders rewrite the city’s historic district guidelines.

The city was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1986 “due to the character of the city’s architecture and landscape, and because it’s the only documented example in the southeastern United States of an early 20th century planned town,” the city’s website says.

The city began in 1924 as the dream of founder George Willis, a patent medicine tycoon whose Tudor-revival concept was meant to mimic Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare.

People who own property in Avondale Estates must follow certain guidelines when making changes to their property. The guidelines have been a point of contention in recent years as residents have tried to make updates to their property.

Avondale Estates Assistant City Manager Shannon Powell said the changes are needed because times have changed.

“The city of Avondale Estates is a lovely community with a rich history,” Powell said. “We want to protect those characteristics that make our community special and give us a sense of place but also allow us to grow and change with times.”

She said the current guidelines aren’t clear and lack organization.

“We would like to have more objective and less subjective guidelines, allowing for better understanding from property owners and better overall decision making and oversight,” Powell said. “Further, there have been several renovation issues and questions that continually come up that tend to create tension in the community such as the scale and size of Accessory Dwelling Units or whether post-World War II homes should be allowed to be torn down and replaced. It was time for us to take a step back and have a thoughtful team evaluate these questions and revise the guidelines.”

The city has posted a survey and a visual presentation online for the rewrite of the historic district guidelines, which you can see by clicking here. The survey closes on April 20.

