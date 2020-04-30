Biz bits: LexTechs offering healthcare workers a free oil change and vehicle cleaning

Share









Greater Decatur, GA – LexTechs of Atlanta is offering free services to healthcare workers.

LexTechs will be teaming up with Six Star Service and Revolution Mercedes-Benz Specialists to provide this service.

“In appreciation of those who are providing care and support to our communities, we are partnering to offer a free oil change and enhanced vehicle cleaning to health care workers, first responders and CDC personnel,” the company announced.

A photo ID is required. To schedule an appointment, visit one of the following websites:

sixstarsvc.com

lextechsofAtlanta.com

revolutionbenz.com

In other business news:

– RideKleen, owned by Cox Automotive, is currently “sanitizing 140 of the county’s police vehicles, focusing on those that transport suspects, crime witnesses and victims.”

“DeKalb County Government thanks Georgia State Senator Emanuel Jones for facilitating this donation from Cox Automotive,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a press release. “Successfully managing a pandemic requires partnerships from all levels of government as well as public and private entities.”

According to the press release, “RideKleen is using an EPA-registered and approved product that kills up to 99.9 percent of germs, bacteria, mold, mildew and emerging viruses and inhibits the growth of harmful odor-causing germs, mold and mildew for up to 30 days post-treatment. RideKleen performs disinfection services in select markets and will be making a do-it-yourself disinfection offering available soon.”

– Sarah Donuts is re-opening on Friday, May 1 for takeout during regular business hours, a press release said. New policies will include no dining in, no bathrooms, plexi-glass partitions and continued sanitation practices. Doors will be kept open to avoid constant touching of doors.

– King of Pops is struggling during the current economic downturn, like many businesses, and has decided to respond with a KoP Neighborhood Partner Program.

This program allows individuals to purchase pops (and other exclusive seasonal items) at wholesale prices and sell them in their neighborhoods.

Potential partners could be a college student who needs a flexible source of income, a small business owner with strong ties to their communities and a family who wants to help their children learn how to run a business.

People interested in becoming a partner can read the FAQ and apply by clicking here.

If you have business news to report, let us know by sending an email to editor@decaturish.com.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.