Career opportunities available at Dekalb Sheriff’s office

Share









DeKalb County, GA – In an announcement on Wednesday, April 29, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said that they are continuing to accept applications for positions for the positions of Deputy Sheriff and Detention Officer.

“The application process is completely accessible online,” says DeKalb Sheriff Melody Maddox. “During these challenging times, job-seekers might consider a career in law enforcement. We want to make it as convenient as possible for men and women who want to join our team.”

To comply with guidelines for social distancing during the pandemic, the agency has adjusted some testing procedures and can also conduct certain interviews digitally using Zoom or by phone, the announcement said.

To apply, visit their website at www.dekalbsheriff.org/careers or call the recruitment team at 404-298-8285.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.