LOADING

Type to search

Career opportunities available at Dekalb Sheriff’s office

COVID-19 Crime and public safety Metro ATL

Career opportunities available at Dekalb Sheriff’s office

Decaturish.com Apr 30, 2020
Melody Maddox
Share

 

DeKalb County, GA – In an announcement on Wednesday, April 29, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said that they are continuing to accept applications for positions for the positions of Deputy Sheriff and Detention Officer.

“The application process is completely accessible online,” says DeKalb Sheriff Melody Maddox. “During these challenging times, job-seekers might consider a career in law enforcement. We want to make it as convenient as possible for men and women who want to join our team.”

To comply with guidelines for social distancing during the pandemic, the agency has adjusted some testing procedures and can also conduct certain interviews digitally using Zoom or by phone, the announcement said.

To apply, visit their website at www.dekalbsheriff.org/careers or call the recruitment team at 404-298-8285.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus